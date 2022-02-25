Rangers vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers will welcome Motherwell to the Ibrox Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchday 28 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Europa League qualifier at the same ground. Captain James Tavernier scored a brace to help the Gers secure a 6-4 aggregate victory and consequently secure their spot in the round of 16 of the competition.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently trail arch-rivals Celtic by three points in their quest to retain the league.

Motherwell occupy the final Championship playoff spot and have 34 points to show for their efforts in 27 matches.

The Steelmen come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen last weekend. Vicente Besuijen and Mark O'Hara scored in either half to share the spoils.

Rangers vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 71 occasions in the past and Rangers unsurprisingly have a better record with 51 wins to their name. Motherwell were victorious on just five occasions, while 15 matches have ended in stalemates.

Rangers secured a comfortable 5-1 victory that saw Fashion Sakala score a hat-trick the last time the sides met in October 2021.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Motherwell form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Rangers vs Motherwell Team News

Rangers

Aaron Ramsey and Ianis Hagi have been ruled out with calf and knee injuries respectively. Nnamdi Ofoborh is still sidelined with heart-related issues.

Injuries: Aaron Ramsey, Ianis Hagi

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Motherwell

Barry Maguire is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Barry Maguire

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Jake Carroll, Juhani Ojala, Sondre Johansen, Bevis Mugabi; Sean Goss, Liam Donnelly, Mark O'Hara; Connor Shields, Kevin van Veen, Joseph Efford

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

Rangers will be in a buoyant mood following their continental victory and are unlikely to drop points as they seek to successfully defend their league crown.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Motherwell

