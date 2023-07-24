Rangers vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023 

Rangers host Olympiacos at Ibrox on Wednesday (July 26) in a friendly.

The hosts had a solid Premiership campaign last season, especially towards the end, but missed out on the title to rivals Celtic. Rangers have begun work to return to the pinnacle of Scottish football with a series of pre-season friendlies, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-1 win over Hamburger.

Following this game, Rangers face Hoffenheim in their fourth and final pre-season outing before they return to competitive action against Kilmarnock on August 5 in their league opener.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, endured a rather underwhelming campaign last season. prompting the dismissal of two managers as they floundered in their title defence. They finished third in the league with 73 points from 36 games, their lowest points tally in five seasons.

The Red-Whites have played three pre-season friendlies, winning once and drawing two, as they continue to gear up for the upcoming campaign.

Rangers vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Rangers have had eight competitive meetings against Greek opposition, winning once and losing thrice.

Olympiacos have had six competitive meetings against Scottish opposition, winning twice.

Olympiacos are without a clean sheet in three games.

Rangers were one of two teams in the Scottish top flight last season to go unbeaten at home.

The Thrylos picked up 33 points on the road in the Super League last season, the second-best in the competition.

Rangers vs Olympiacos Prediction

Rangers picked up their first pre-season win last time out and will look to build on that. They have lost just one of their last five home games.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws but are unbeaten in seven games. They are unbeaten in five away games and could earn a draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Olympiacos

Rangers vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Rangers' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Olympiacos' last four games.)