Rangers vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Rangers will invite Panathinaikos to Ibrox in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday. The Gers last played in the group phase in the competition in the 2022-23 campaign, while the visitors' last appearance in the group stage came in the 2010-11 season.

The hosts participated in the UEFA Europa League last season and were eliminated from the quarterfinals. They will play their first competitive match of the season and will look to leave a good account here.

The Greens took part in the UEFA Conference League last season and were eliminated from the round of 16. They will also play for the first time this season and registered a 3-1 win over Westerlo in a friendly last week.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times thus far. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings, though three games have ended in draws. Three of the four games have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 2007, and the third-round meetings ended in draws.

The visitors have an unbeaten record against Scottish teams, winning four of the seven games.

The Gers are unbeaten in their last four competitive home games, recording two consecutive wins.

The Greens have won just one of their 11 competitive away games in 2025, suffering seven losses.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games in the Champions League qualifiers, while playing out three draws.

The visitors have lost their last three games in the qualifiers, conceding five goals.

The Greens have seen conclusive results in their last seven competitive games, suffering four defeats.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos Prediction

The Gers drew their two preseason games, including a 2-2 draw at Ibrox against Club Brugge, and will look to improve upon that record here. Notably, they have won just one of their nine meetings against Greek teams thus far.

Russell Martin has named a strong 25-man squad for this match, headlined by captain James Tavernier, new signing Max Aarons, and Jack Butland. Thelo Aasgaard was injured in the preseason and is a major doubt.

The Shamrock have won just one of their last six away games in the Champions League qualifiers. Notably, they won their two away games in the Europa League qualifiers while keeping clean sheets last season.

New signing Pedro Chirivella and Alban Lafont have been named in the squad for this match and are in contention to start.

Both teams will play for the first time and might be a bit rusty. With that in mind and considering the visitors' poor away record in 2025, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Panathinaikos

Rangers vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

