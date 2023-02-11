Rangers vs Partick Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12 2023 

Rangers will welcome Partick Thistle to the Ibrox Stadium in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a narrow 1-0 win at St. Johnstone in the last round in January. Borna Barisic's first-half strike was enough to help the Gers qualify for the next round.

Partick needed penalties to see off Dumfermline in the last round. Both sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw after extra time, with the Maryhill Magyars progressing with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Rangers are coming off a 2-1 home win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Malik Tillman and Barisic scored either side of Jordan White to help their side claim maximum points.

Partick Thistle, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cove Rangers at home in the Scottish Championship. Mitchell Megginson's 27th-minute strike was enough to settle the contest.

Rangers vs Partick Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 13 wins and one draw in 14 previous games against Partick Thistle.

This will be their first meeting since February 2018 when Rangers won 2-0 away in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are on a 14-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 12, including the last six.

Partick Thistle are on a six-game winless away run, losing five games.

Rangers have led at half-time in their last four competitive games.

The hosts have scored at least twice n eight of their last nine games across competitions.

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-W; Partick Thistle form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Rangers vs Partick Prediction

Rangers are aiming to retain the Scottish Cup and are heavy favourites to progress to the quarterfinals. Michael Beale's side are on a six-game winning run across competitions and will fancy their chances of extending that against a Championship side.

Partick Thistle, meanwhile, are still in the hunt for promotion to the top flight, but their two-game losing run could be extended in the capital this weekend.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Rangers should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Partick

Rangers vs Partick Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves

