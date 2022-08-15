Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23

Rangers will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Ibrox in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff clash on Tuesday.

Both teams head into the game on a run of three victories across competitions, setting the stage for a thrilling European clash.

Rangers maintained their perfect record in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership, easing to a comfortable 4-0 victory over St. Johnstone.

They'll now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise in the the third round to advance 3-2 on aggregate. Rangers have scored nine unanswered goals in their last three games and look in ominous form.

Meanwhile, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifiers, PSV claimed a thrilling 3-2 extra-time win over AS Monaco in the return leg to reach the third qualifying round.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men head into Tuesday’s game off a comfortable 5-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie on Saturday. PSV are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, claiming six wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss in a friendly against Villarreal in July.

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head

With two wins from the last four meetings between the two teams, Rangers head into the game with a slight upper hand. PSV have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once in this period.

Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Rangers

Rangers will be without Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe, who are recuperating from injuries. Nnamdi Ofoborh is out of contention because of a heart condition.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe

Doubtful: Alfredo Morelos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

PSV @PSV



Phillipp Mwene



#GAEPSV Two assists in his last two games 🤝Phillipp Mwene Two assists in his last two games 🤝Phillipp Mwene 🇦🇹#GAEPSV https://t.co/HWVM1HpQp4

PSV Eindhoven

Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior, Carlos Vinicius, Yorbe Vertessen and Noni Madueke are sidelined through injury.

Injured: Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior, Carlos Vinicius, Yorbe Vertessen, Noni Madueke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Scott Arfield, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara; Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak, Ryan Kent

PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3): Walter Benítez; Phillipp Mwene, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Guus Til, Joey Veerman; Ismael Saibari, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Tuesday’s game sees two in-form teams square off for a place in Europe’s biggest club tournament, making for an exciting watch. PSV are unbeaten in competitive games away from home this year. They could continue this fine run and force a share of the spoils, leaving all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav