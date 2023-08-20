Rangers vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2023

Rangers welcome PSV to the Ibrox Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday (August 22).

Both teams entered the competition in the third round. Rangers beat Servette 3-2 on aggregate, with a 2-1 home win proving particularly helpful. James Tavernier scored in both legs, including the equaliser in the second leg. PSV, meaanwhile, eased past Sturm Graz with a 7-2 win on aggregate.

Rangers extended their unbeaten run across competitions to four games with a 2-1 home win over Greenock Morton on Saturday. PSV, meanwhile, have enjoyed a winning start to the 2023-24 campaign, winning 3-1 at Vitesse in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Interestingly, both teams squared off in the playoffs last season, too. Rangers eked out a narrow 3-2 win to secure their place in the group stage, so PSV will look to avenge that defeat.

Rangers vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times, with all meetings taking place in UEFA-affiliated competitions. Rangers lead 4-1.

Five of their last eight meetings have produced under 2.5 goals. Interestingly, Rangers have failed to score in two of their four home meetings against PSV, winning once.

Last season, Rangers won 3-2 win on aggregate in the playoffs, drawing 2-2 at home and winning 1-0 away.

Interestingly, PSV's only win at Rangers came in the 2010-11 UEFA Europa League. They are unbeaten in their last two away games against Rangers.

Rangers have a 100% record at home in competitive games this season, scoring eight goals and conceding twice.

PSV have a 100% record in competitive games this season, scoring 13 goals and conceding thrice. They have scored three goals apiece in their last two away games.

Rangers vs PSV Prediction

Rangers have bounced back well from a 1-0 defeat in their first competitive game of the season in the Scottish Premiership, going unbeaten in their last four. They have a 100% record at home this season.

PSV, meanwhile, have enjoyed a winning start to the season, winning all five of their games. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last four games across competitions. They have just one win against the Glasgow giants and might struggle, though.

Both teams head into the gaame in solid form and considering their recent history, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 PSV

Rangers vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes