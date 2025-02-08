Rangers vs Queen's Park Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025 

Rangers and Queen's Park will trade tackles in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at the Ibrox Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Ross County at the same venue in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. Ianis Hagi set the ball rolling with a first half brace while John Souttar added a third in the 36th minute. James Tavernier completed the rout from the spot in the 79th minute.

Queen's Park, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Airdrienians in the Scottish Championship. Ben Wilson scored a brace from the spot, with his goals coming either side of Joshua Scott's 59th-minute goal to help Airdrienians claim all three points.

Callum Davidson's side will now shift their attention to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-2 home win over Montrose in extra-time. Rangers qualified with a 5-0 thrashing of Fraserburgh in the last round.

Rangers vs Queen's Park Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers were victorious in all prior five meetings between the two sides.

This will be their first meeting since August 2014 when the Gers advanced with a 2-1 away win in the Scottish League Cup.

Rangers' last seven games acrosss competitions have produced three goals or more.

Queen's Park are winless in their last five games in regulation time (three draws).

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in all competitions, winning 12 games in this sequence.

Queen's Park have won four of their last five away games (one draw).

Rangers vs Queen's Park Prediction

Rangers have been imperious at the Ibrox and have won the last seven games played in front of their fans. They are heavily fancied to make it eight wins in a row and this competition could represent their best shot at winning a trophy this season.

Queen's Park have the odds stacked against them and would have to pull of an upset for the ages if they are to advance to the next round.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to advance with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Queen's Park

Rangers vs Queen's Park Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

