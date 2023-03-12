Rangers vs Raith Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Reigning champions Rangers will entertain Raith Rovers at the Ibrox Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The hosts defeated Partick Thistle 3-2 in the previous round thanks to second-half goals from Antonio Čolak, Malik Tillman, and James Sands. The visitors recorded an impressive 3-1 win at home over Motherwell in the previous round.

Rangers have recorded two wins in a row and in their previous outing, they overcame Hibernian 4-1 on Thursday. Club captain James Tavernier was on the scoresheet while Čolak and Fashion Sakala added the other three goals.

Raith Rovers suffered their first defeat in 15 games last Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 away loss to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

Scottish Cup @ScottishCup



#ScottishCup Two ties played, two to go. We're at the half-way stage of your Quarter-Final weekend. Two ties played, two to go. We're at the half-way stage of your Quarter-Final weekend.#ScottishCup https://t.co/FCxybaC2wE

Rangers vs Raith Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 90 times in all competitions and this will be their first meeting since 2016. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 65 wins to their name.

The visitors have been able to get the better of the Glasgow-based hosts 14 times and 11 meetings between them have ended in draws.

They have met just once in the Scottish Cup, with that meeting coming in the round of 16 of the 2014-15 campaign. Interestingly Raith Rovers recorded a 2-1 away win in that match.

Rangers have kept a clean sheet in their last three home matches against Raith Rovers in all competitions.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in each of their three games in the Scottish Cup this season, scoring eight goals in that period while conceding just once.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in all competitions in 2023, recording 11 wins in 13 games.

Rangers vs Raith Rovers Prediction

The hosts have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine home games and will be hopeful of another high-scoring outing. They have scored 25 goals in their last eight meetings against the visitors.

Raith Rovers have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since December and will be looking to put in a solid performance. Nonetheless, Rangers are in good touch at the moment and should be able to record a win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-2 Raith Rovers

Rangers vs Raith Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes

