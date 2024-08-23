Rangers vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Rangers 'host' Ross County at Hampden Park in a Scottish Premiership matchday three fixture on Saturday (August 24th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 home win over St. Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup round-of-16.

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessiers stepped off the bench to break the deadlock in the 61st minute. Ross McCausland made sure of the result in injury time to help their side book a last-eight tie with Dundee FC.

The Gers will turn their focus to the league where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Motherwell.

Ross County, meanwhile, were eliminated from the League Cup by Scottish League Two side Spartans with a 1-0 away defeat. Blair Henderson's 46th-minute strike helped his side advance to the quarterfinal. Ross's last league game came in a 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United.

The stalemate left The Staggies in eighth spot in the table, having garnered two points from as many games. Rangers are fourth on four points.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 19 wins from the last 24 head-to-head games. Four games ended in a share of the spoils while Ross County were victorious once.

That victory came in their most recent clash in April 2024 when Ross County claimed a 3-2 home win.

Ten of the last 12 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Ross County have played out a 1-1 draw in each of the two league games this season.

Rangers have won six of the last seven head-to-head games (one loss).

Rangers have scored at least two goals in 12 of the last 3 head-to-head games.

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Rangers have not had an ideal start to the campaign, as they are already two points behind arch-rivals Celtic and have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, they are still firm favorites in this game.

Ross County have drawn their two league games but were embarrassingly dumped out of the League Cup by fourth-division opponents.

We are backing Rangers to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Ross County

Rangers vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

