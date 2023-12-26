Rangers vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2023

Rangers will welcome Ross County to the Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The hosts made it five wins on the trot on Saturday as first-half goals from Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell helped them register a 2-0 win over Motherwell. The win helped them remain two points behind arch-rivals Celtic in the league standings.

Ross County saw their midweek clash against Hibernian postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. They lost 1-0 to Dundee at home on December 16 and should be well-rested for their trip to Glasgow.

Rangers have a game in hand over reigning champions Celtic and will meet them on Saturday in their away game. A win in that match will help them finish the year as the table toppers.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 21 times in all competitions thus far with all but one meeting coming in the Premiership. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have an unbeaten record against their northern rivals. They have 17 wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts have recorded five wins on the trot against the visitors, including a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 meetings against the visitors.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the Premiership this season, conceding eight goals in 18 games. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league outings.

Three of Ross County's four wins in the league this season have come at home. They have also lost two games in a row, failing to score in these losses.

The visitors are winless in their last six away games in the Premiership.

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

The Gers are on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording 14 wins. They have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions, scoring 17 goals while conceding just four times in these games. They have won eight games on the spin at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, Danilo, Tom Lawrence, and Scott Wright are sidelined through injuries. Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram were absent in the meeting against Motherwell and are unlikely to start here.

Connor Goldson picked up a groin injury in that win and is unlikely to be risked here. Head coach Philippe Clement is likely to make some changes to the starting XI as he looks to keep his key players in good condition before the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday against Celtic.

The Staggies have seen a drop in form recently, suffering two defeats in a row. They are winless in their last six away games in the Championship, failing to score four times in that period. They are winless against the hosts in all competitions, earning just four points in 21 meetings.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a win seems to be on the cards for the hosts and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Ross County.

Rangers vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cyriel Dessers to score or assist any time - Yes