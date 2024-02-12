Rangers vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Rangers will face Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and continue to push for a return to the pinnacle of Scottish football. They beat Aberdeen 2-1 in their last league outing, with Rabbi Matondo and former Norwich City man Todd Cantwell getting on the scoresheet in either half before beating Ayr 2-0 in the Scottish Cup days later.

Rangers sit second in the league table with 58 points from 24 matches. They are three points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the pile and will draw level with a win this week.

Ross County enjoyed a positive start to life under new boss Derek Adams but seem to have lost their way of late and currently find themselves fighting for survival. They were handed their heaviest defeat of the season last time out as they suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Motherwell.

The visitors sit 11th in the Premiership standings with just 19 points picked so far. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Rangers and Ross County. The home side are undefeated in all 22 matchups picking up 18 wins and four draws.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 19 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Ross County have scored 19 goals in the Scottish top-flight this season. Only St. Johnstone (17) and last-placed Livingston (15) have scored fewer.

The Gers have the best defensive record in the Premiership this season with a goal concession tally of 12.

Rangers have picked up 30 points on home turf in the league this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Rangers are on a six-game winning streak and have won their last seven competitive outings across all competitions. They are undefeated at Ibrox since last September and are overwhelming favorites for Wednesday's game.

Ross County meanwhile are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last nine games across all competitions. They are winless in their last 10 games on the road and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Ross County

Rangers vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)