Rangers vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

Rangers will host Ross County at the Ibrox on Sunday in the 25th round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign. The hosts will be confident to continue their solid form in the league with a win against a much weaker side.

Rangers picked up a comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee United last weekend to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games. The hosts have all but qualified for the championship round as they are 20 points clear of sixth-placed Hibernian and will be keen to close down the 10-point gap between themselves and defending champions Celtic.

Ross County are at the other end of the spectrum, sitting in 10th-place despite losing just one of their last six league games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in their last match, with Ronan Hale coming off the bench to score a late leveler for the Staggies.

The visitors are only four points away from making the championship round but will have to improve their win tally that stands at just six after 24 games to move further up the table.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 26 previous occasions going into this weekend's matchup. Rangers have won 21 of those meetings, and four have ended in draws while Ross County have won only the remaining one.

The hosts have won eight of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of their last eight encounters with Rangers.

Rangers have won both of the previous two meetings with Ross County this season by an aggregate scoreline of 9-0.

The Gers have the second-best offensive record and the second-best defensive record in the Scottish top flight with 47 goals scored and only 19 conceded.

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

The Gers are comfortable favorites going into this match and should cruise to an easy victory against a side that poses very little attacking threat. The hosts will be boosted by their impeccable unbeaten home form, having won all but one of their 12 league home games.

Ross County will be glad to pick up an unlikely point this weekend but have a mountain to climb if they are to escape another heavy defeat.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Ross County

Rangers vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last eight games)

