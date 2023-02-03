Rangers will welcome Ross County to the Ibrox Stadium for a matchday 25 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Hearts in midweek, with Alfredo Morelos scoring a brace either side of Malik Tillman's strike. Ross County, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Hibernian at home. Thody Youan and Yan Dhanda scored in either half to ensure a share of the spoils.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



Read more from the manager Michael Beale is looking for another strong performance from his side as they host Ross County on Saturday.Read more from the manager Michael Beale is looking for another strong performance from his side as they host Ross County on Saturday.Read more from the manager 👇

The draw left the Staggies in tenth spot, having garnered 21 points from 24 games. Rangers, meanwhile, remain second with 58 points, nine behind Celtic.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have won 14 and drawn four of their last 18 games against Ross County.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Rangers win 1-0 away.

Ross County are on a five-game winless strea away from home, losing three and drawing two.

Rangers are on a 13-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 11, iinluding the last five consecutively.

The hosts have the joint-best home defensive record in the league, conceding just seven goals in 12 games.

Ross County have the second-worst away attack in the league, having scored just six goals in 11 games.

Rangers have led at half-time in their last three games.

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Rangers have a nine-point deficit to make up if they're to reclaim the league crown from arch-rivals Celtic. Their five-game winning run across competitions has seen them keep up the pace in the title race and stay in the running in domestic cup competitions too.

Ross County do not have such lofty ambitions, with the Staggies looking to avoid relegation. Malky Mackay's side are without a win in 14 games against Rangers, and that run might not end on Saturday.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Ross County

Rangers vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Rangers to win the first half

Poll : 0 votes