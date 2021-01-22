Rangers vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers host Ross County in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday, with the runaway league leaders looking to get back to winning ways.

Last weekend, Rangers dropped their first league points since September, when they drew 1-1 away against Motherwell.

Devante Cole opened the scoring in the first half, but Rangers managed to restore parity after the break thanks to a goal from Cedric Itten.

With Celtic having drawn each of their last three games, Rangers continue to remain in a strong position in the league. Steven Gerrard's side are 20 points ahead of their Glasgow rivals, having played two games more than them.

Ross County are 10th in the league at the moment, having managed to put together only 20 points in 24 games so far.

They pulled off a shock win in their last game, when they beat Aberdeen 4-1, to boost their position in the standings.

🗣️ "It’s a whole different ball game"



Yogi looks ahead to our trip to table-topping Rangers this weekend... — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 21, 2021

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 10 of the last 13 matches against Ross County, while never losing to them in that period.

Rangers form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Ross County form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Rangers vs Ross County team news

Rangers

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has an ankle problem that is set to keep him out for a few more weeks. He has been joined on the sidelines by Kemar Roofe. Ryan Jack will remain sidelined, but he is expected back in training soon.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Kemar Roofe

Suspended: None

Ross County

For Ross County, Blair Spittal and Tom Grivosti remain sidelined, with both players dealing with hamstring injuries.

Rangers vs Ross County Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Ross County Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ross Laidlaw; Jason Naismith, Callum Morris, Alex Iacovitti, Connor Randall; Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton, Iain Vigurs, Charlie Lakin, Jermaine Hylton; Oli Shaw

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Gerrard will be expecting a reaction from his Rangers players to that disappointing performance against Motherwell in the last game.

Rangers are definitely the better side on paper, and we are predicting that they will prove it on the pitch with a comfortable win in this game.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Ross County