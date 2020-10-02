Rangers vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

After their big win over Galatasaray on Thursday night, Rangers return to action in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday when they play host to Ross County.

With Steven Gerrard’s team flying high at the top of the table right now, they’ll be hoping to keep their momentum going. For their part, seventh-placed Ross County will be looking to cause an upset at Ibrox.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head

Recent results between these two sides heavily favour Rangers, as you might imagine. The Glasgow-based side have won the last six meetings between the two, most of them comfortably.

Recent form also heavily favours Steven Gerrard’s side. Rangers are unbeaten in nine league games, only failing to win on two occasions thus far in 2020-21. They’ve also won all three of their Europa League games, defeating Lincoln Red Imps, Willem II and Galatasaray.

Ross County, meanwhile, started their campaign well with two wins, but have only managed a single victory in their last seven games -- that win was against 11th-placed St. Johnstone.

Rangers form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Ross County form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

Rangers vs Ross County Team News

Steven Gerrard will still be unable to call upon Nikola Katic and Joe Aribo for this game, while Cedric Itten and Ryan Jack may only be able to play from the bench. Forward Kemar Roofe is also a doubt after missing Thursday’s match with Galatasaray altogether.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Joe Aribo

Doubtful: Kemar Roofe, Cedric Itten, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell reportedly has no injury concerns for this match and should be able to call upon a full-strength squad, outside of midfielder Iain Vigurs who is suspended following his red card against Aberdeen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Iain Vigurs

Advertisement

Rangers vs Ross County Predicted XI

Rangers predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Calvin Bassey, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Ianis Hagi, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent

Ross County predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ross Laidlaw, Keith Watson, Coll Donaldson, Alex Iacovitti, Josh Reid, Stephen Kelly, Ross Stewart, Jordan Tillson, Harrison Paton, Michael Gardyne, Oli Shaw

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

On paper at least, this game should represent a comfortable win for Rangers. Steven Gerrard’s side appear to be a cut above the rest of the Scottish Premiership – with the exception of their bitter rivals Celtic – and Ross County are no different.

Rangers’ players may be slightly tired from their efforts against Galatasaray, but it shouldn’t be enough to prevent them from picking up a win here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Ross County