Rangers vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Rangers will welcome Ross County to the Ibrox Stadium for a matchday 13 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday. Ianis Hagi scored a second-half equalizer after Leon Balogun's first-half own goal put the Danes ahead.

Ross County ran riot in a 5-0 away victory over Dundee FC in league action last weekend. Regan Charles-Cook scored a brace in the rout.

Despite the victory, the Staggies remain rooted to the bottom of the standings on six points. Rangers have a four-point lead at the summit, making this a first vs last clash.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head

Rangers have 12 wins and three draws from their previous 15 matches against Ross County - who are yet to pick up a victory against the Scottish giants.

Their most recent meeting came in August when four different men got on the scoresheet to help Rangers secure a 4-2 away victory.

The defending champions are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with four matches in this sequence ending in victories. Ross County secured their first league win of the season against Dundee.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Ross County form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Rangers vs Ross County Team News

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue), Filip Helander (knee) and Ryan Jack (calf) are all sidelined with fitness issues.

Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic have recovered from their injuries and could be available for selection.

Ross County

Jake Vokins is the only absentee for the visitors with a broken foot.

Injury: Jake Vokins

Suspension: None

Rangers vs Ross County Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Ross County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ashley Maynard-Brewer (GK); Connor Randall, Alex Iacovitti, Harrison Clarke, Jack Baldwin; Ross Callachan, Blair Spittal, Jordan Tillson; Harry Paton, Jordan White, Regan Charles-Cook

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

The two sides' respective positions on the table tell you all you need to know about the giant gulf in quality between them. Rangers are overwhelming favorites to secure maximum points in front of their fans and they are unlikely to falter.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Ross County

