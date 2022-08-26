Rangers vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Rangers will welcome Ross County to the Ibrox Stadium for a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 away win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.

Antonio Colak scored the winning goal on the hour mark to guide the Scots to a 3-2 aggregate victory. The win saw the Gers book their spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010.

Ross County also triumphed over Kilmarnock by the same scoreline on home turf in the league last weekend. Owura Edwards stepped off the bench to score the winning goal with six minutes to go.

The win helped the Staggies climb from the foot of the table into the ninth spot with three points to their name. Rangers are second on 10 points, two points behind defending champions and city rivals Celtic.

Rangers vs Ross County Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 16 occasions in the past and Ross County are yet to register a win against the capital side.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Rangers claimed maximum points in a comfortable 4-1 home win.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Ross County form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Rangers vs Ross County Team News

Rangers

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi have all been ruled out with injuries. Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram are both suspended while Nnamdi Oforborh is unavailable.

Injuries: Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi

Suspension: Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oforborh

Ross County

Connor Randall and William Akio are unavailable due to injuries, while Ross Callachan is suspended.

Injuries: Connor Randall, William Akio

Suspension: Ross Callachan

Rangers vs Ross County Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin (GK), Borna Barisic, Leon King, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence; Antonio Colak, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

Ross County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Ben Purrington, Alex Iacovitti, Jack Baldwin, Callum Johnson; David Concola, Jordan Tillson, Kazeem Olaigbe, Yan Dhanda, Joshua Sims; Jordi Hiwula

Rangers vs Ross County Prediction

Rangers will be in confident mood following their midweek victory in Eindhoven. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will be eager to get back to winning ways domestically following their draw against Hibernians last weekend.

The home side are overwhelming favorites and, barring an unlikely upset, should stroll to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Rangers 4-0 Ross County

