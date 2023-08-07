Rangers vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023 

Rangers will host Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday in the first leg of their third-round UEFA Champions League qualification clash.

The home side endured a difficult pre-season campaign and that was evident in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday which they lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock. They went behind midway through the second-half and failed to find their way back into the game as they fell to their first defeat against Killie since 2020.

Rangers will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week as they target back-to-back appearances in the Champions League group stages for the first time in over a decade.

Servette meanwhile have enjoyed a positive start to their Swiss Super League campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage. They were drawn against Genk in the previous round of the Champions League qualifiers playing out a 3-3 aggregate draw before going on to win on penalties.

Rangers vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Rangers and Servette.

The hosts have had eight meetings against Swiss opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn three times and lost the other three.

The visitors' only matchup against Scottish opposition came back in the 1985-86 campaign when they faced Aberdeen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League which they lost 1-0 on aggregate.

Rangers are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Servette are one of three teams in the Swiss Super League this season yet to taste defeat.

The Gers picked up 51 points on home turf in the Premiership last season, the second-highest in the competition.

Rangers vs Servette Prediction

Rangers are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight competitive games at Ibrox and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Servette, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 16-game unbeaten streak dating back to April. They have been solid on the road of late but could see defeat against stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Servette

Rangers vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last six matches)