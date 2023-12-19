Rangers vs St. Johnstone Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023 

Rangers will welcome St. Johnstone to the Ibrox Stadium for a rescheduled Scottish Premiership matchday 12 clash on Wednesday.

The home side are fresh off winning a first Scottish League Cup title in 12 years on Sunday. James Tavernier scored the 76th-minute winner to help his side claim a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in the final.

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, triumphed over Hibernian with a 1-0 home win in a league game. Graham Carey broke the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half to guide his side to victory.

The victory took them to eighth spot in the league, having garnered 18 points from 17 games. Rangers are second with 37 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 42 wins from the last 58 head-to-head games. St. Johnstone have eight wins to their name, while eight games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Rangers claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rangers are currently on a 15-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 12 games in this run including each of the last five.

Five of St. Johnstone's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

St. Johnstone are winless on the road in the league this season. Furthermore, they have the division's worst away record with three points from seven games.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Rangers are buzzing after a great week that saw them secure top spot in their Europa League group and also win a record-extending 28th Scottish League Cup title. Philippe Clement's side will be aiming to build on that and have a window of opportunity to go top following Celtic's recent struggles.

St. Johnstone are the league's worst travelers. Their woes could be compounded by visiting one of the most daunting grounds in Scottish football. However, the Hibees can point to two recent victories at this stadium.

Rangers have shown a tendency to not capitalize on Celtic's slip-ups this season but we expect them to get the job done with a routine win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 St. Johnstone

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score in both halves