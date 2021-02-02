Rangers vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Runaway Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers host St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night, looking for a further three points in what seems like a cruise to the finish line.

Celtic played one of their games in hand on Saturday, and lost 2-1 to St. Mirren. The Hoops still have two games in hand over Rangers, but are 23 points behind their great rivals at the moment.

Rangers have earned 72 points from 26 games so far, with three draws and 23 wins in those games.

Steven Gerrard's side have also had a week's rest ahead of this game. They played against Hibernian last Wednesday, and won that game 1-0. Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal of that game.

🎙️ SG: Every game is important and the reason we worked so hard to get them both in now was to get both minutes before the end of the season.



Scott Wright will train with the group this morning and if he looks good and ready a possibility could make the squad tomorrow. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 2, 2021

With just seven games to go before the final round of the SPL this season, there is a distinct possibility that Rangers could seal the league title before those games start. They face St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in their last six league games. However, St. Johnstone have only won two of those seven, with five draws in between.

In their last game, St. Johnstone produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Kilmarnock 3-2, after being 2-0 down at half time.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Rangers have won 20 of the last 30 games they have played against St. Johnstone, losing only four times in the process.

The last game between the two sides, which was played in December, ended 3-0 in favor of Rangers.

Rangers form guide: W-W-D-W-W

St. Johnstone form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Rangers vs St. Johnstone team news

Rangers

Rangers are without Scott Arfield, with the midfielder still recovering from an ankle injury.

🎙️ SG: Scott Arfield is due to start coming back into the group at the end of the week and really pleased it has gone to plan, the medical team have done a great job and he should hopefully be available for the European games. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 2, 2021

Gerrard is unlikely to make too many changes to his team, with Rangers having had a week of rest since their previous game.

Injured: Nikola Katic, Scott Arfield

Suspended: None

St. Johnstone

St. Johnstone have no known injury concerns at the moment, and have no players suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Advertisement

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Zander Clark; Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart; Shaun Rooney, Ali McCann, Murray Davidson, Scott Tanser; David Wotherspoon, Craig Conway; Christopher Kane

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Rangers are well-rested, and definitely in no mood to relinquish the massive advantage they have in the title race.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Steven Gerrard's men.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 St. Johnstone