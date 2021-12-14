Rangers vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

League leaders Rangers welcome St. Johnstone to Ibrox Stadium in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday.

The hosts made it six league wins in a row as they beat Hearts 2-0 on Sunday thanks to quickfire first-half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo.

St. Johnstone are the bottom-placed side in the division and suffered their third defeat in a row as they fell 1-0 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

There have been 132 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, Rangers have been the dominant side in this fixture with 99 wins to their name.

The visiting side are winless against the Glasgow giants in their last 12 attempts, with their last win coming in the 2017-18 campaign. St. Johnstone have 16 wins to their name against the hosts and the spoils have been shared 17 times between the two sides.

They last met in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-final fixture in April. The game ended goalless in regular time, with both sides scoring one goal in added time and St. Johnstone emerging victorious 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

St. Johnstone form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Team News

Rangers

Leon Balogun remains sidelined with a knock that he picked up in the League Cup against Hibernian in November. He has returned to training but faces a late fitness test. Here are the rest of the absentees for the Gers:

Ryan Jack - Undisclosed

Nnamdi Ofoborh - Heart problems

Filip Helander - Knee injury

Joe Aribo picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign and is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Leon Balogun

Suspension: Joe Aribo

St. Johnstone

David Wotherspoon is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and will play no part in this fixture. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Murray Davidson - Knock

Cameron MacPherson - Groin injury

Stevie May - Lack of match fitness

Shaun Rooney has been suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Injuries: Stevie May, David Wotherspoon, Cameron MacPherson, Murray Davidson

Suspension: Shaun Rooney

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos; Fashion Sakala

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Zander Clark; Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, James Brown; Callum Booth, Craig Bryson, Liam Craig, Shaun Rooney; Alistair Crawford; Glenn Middleton, Eetu Vertainen

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Rangers have the second-best defensive record in the league while St. Johnstone have the third-best, but it is the latter's failure in the final third that has let them down.

When the two sides clash on Wednesday, a win for the hosts is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 St. Johnstone

Edited by Peter P