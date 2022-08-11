Rangers vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Rangers will take on St. Johnstone on Saturday as they look to keep pace with their perennial title-contender rivals Celtic.

Rangers will come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win in the second leg of the third round of qualification in the Champions League against Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise. They have also earned their place in the Champions League playoffs against PSV.

The visitors, on the other hand, will only have domestic duties to take care of this season. They have had a mixed start to the season with one win in their opening two outings.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off in 28 outings in the past. Rangers have emerged victorious on 21 occasions, with just four going their rivals' way and the remaining games ending in draws.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W

St. Johnstone form guide: W-L

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC On Tuesday night against PSV, we want to create the famous



Please join us in wearing the famous royal blue! On Tuesday night against PSV, we want to create the famous #BlueSeaOfIbrox Please join us in wearing the famous royal blue! 🙌 On Tuesday night against PSV, we want to create the famous #BlueSeaOfIbrox 💙 Please join us in wearing the famous royal blue! https://t.co/pu66nGbBOs

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Team News

Rangers

The hosts have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this tie.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

St. Johnstone

The visitors have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this tie.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin (GK); Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barišić, James Tavernier; James Sands, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Thomas Lawrence, Antonio Čolak, Alfredo Morelos

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Elliot Parish (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Daniel Cleary; Tony Gallacher, Jacob Butterfield, Melker Hallberg, Tom Sang; Alistair Crawford; Callum Hendry, Glenn Middleton

Rangers vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Rangers will enter this game on a high after booking a place in the Champions League playoff. It was an incredible turnaround at the Ibrox as they overhauled a two-goal deficit thanks to a 3-0 win at home. The atmosphere is expected to carry forward into this weekend as they take on St. Johnstone.

Both Celtic and Rangers have started their campaigns with back-to-back wins and will look to maintain that momentum going into this weekend.

The visitors will look to salvage something from this game. Their defensive strengths will come under the spotlight as this is their first major outing of the season.

As things stand, Rangers are firm favorites to clinch a win in this fixture.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 St. Johnstone

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P