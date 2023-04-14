Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Rangers will welcome St. Mirren to Ibrox Park for a matchday 32 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to arch-rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby last weekend. Kyogo Furuhashi and James Tavernier scored braces for their respective sides, but it was Jota's 73rd-minute strike that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

St. Mirren, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-0 away victory over 10-man Hearts. Curtis Main and Alex Gogic scored within five second-half minutes to give the visitors a comfortable two-goal lead, while Robert Snodgrass was given his marching orders in the 62nd minute.

The victory saw the Saints hold on to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 44 points from 31 games. Rangers' defeat to Celtic all but ended their title charge, as they currently find themselves 12 points behind the defending champions.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between the two sides. Rangers lead 36-3.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Rangers' defeat to Celtic ended their 17-game unbeaten run in the league and a 10-game winning streak.

Rangers have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 home games in all competitions.

Five of St. Mirren's last six away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rangers have the best home defensive record in the league this term, having conceded just nine goals in 15 games in front of their fans.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

Rangers suffered a debilitating blow to their title aspirations following their derby defeat last week. Michael Beale's side will be keen to bounce back with a win in front of their fans.

St. Mirren are heavy underdogs in this game but can draw inspiration from their display to earn a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November. The Renfrewshire are in the hunt for European qualification, highlighting the consistency they have shown throughout the campaign.

However, the gulf in class between the two sides means Rangers are expected to win this game and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 St. Mirren

Rangers vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to win both halves

