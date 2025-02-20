Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Rangers and St. Mirren will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership round 27 clash on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at the Ibrox Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Hearts. They went ahead through Jamie McCart's 20th-minute own goal while Michael Steinwender drew the game level four minutes into the second half. Vaclav Cerny restored Rangers' lead just past the hour-mark while Vaclav scored another own goal in the 73rd minute.

St. Mirren, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw at home to Hibernian.

Ad

Trending

The draw left the Saints in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 31 points from 26 games. Rangers are second on 56 points.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 45 wins from the last 54 head-to-head games. St.Mirren were victorious four times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when St. Mirren claimed a 2-1 home win.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last nine league games (seven wins).

St.Mirren's last six league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rangers have the joint-best home record in the league with 37 points from 13 home games (joint with Celtic).

Five of St. Mirren's last six away games have produced three goals or more.

Ad

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

Rangers are 13 points behind arch-rivals Celtic and their title race is practically over. The Gers will instead likely have to settle for the now-familiar role of being the Chief Bridesmaid and are likely to place more priority on their European charge.

Philippe Clement's side are the heavy favorites in this game and will be aiming to make amends for the shock defeat they suffered at home to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup.

Ad

St. Mirren ended a seven-game losing run in head-to-head games with their win in the reverse fixture.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 St. Mirren

Rangers vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback