Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022 

Rangers will welcome St. Mirren to the Ibrox Stadium on matchday ten of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Goals in either half from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds claim maximum points.

The defeat continued Rangers' miserable return to the elite stage of European football. The Gers are languishing at the bottom of Group A and are yet to score or register their first point of the campaign.

St. Mirrem, meanwhile, dispatched Livingston 2-1 at home in league action last weekend. All three goals came in the final 21 minutes, with Keanu Baccus and Alex Greive scoring either side of Bruce Anderson to guide their team St. Mirrem to a win.

The victory saw the Buddies hold on to third spot in the standings, having accrued 15 points from eight games. Rangers, meanwhile, sit in second spot on 19 points, two points behind table-toppers Celtic.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 35 wins from their last 42 games against St. Mirren.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where Rangers claimed a comfortable 4-0 away win.

Rangers have won their last seven home games in the league.

St. Mirren's last three games on the road have produced at least three goals.

Rangers have kept a clean sheet in their last eight games against St. Mirren.

Seven of Rangers' last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

Rangers' return to the UEFA Champions League after a decade has not gone according to plan, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are on the cusp of an early exit.

Things have gone much better for the Ibrox outfit in the domestic scene, though, where they are within touching distance of defending champions Celtic at the summit.

Meanwhile, St. Mirren's surprise start to the season has them dreaming of continental qualification. However, a return of just one win from their last 18 games against Rangers highlights the size of the task awaiting them on Saturday.

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 St. Mirren

Rangers vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Rangers to lead in the first half

Tip 4 - Rangers to score 2+ goals

