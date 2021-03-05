Rangers vs St. Mirren prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Rangers could do enough to become Scottish Premier League champions on Saturday when they host St. Mirren at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's men currently have 85 points from 31 games, and have an 18-point lead over Celtic at the moment.

If they win this game, and Celtic fail to beat Dundee United away on Sunday, Rangers will be crowned champions of Scotland.

In their last game, Rangers showed their reserves of spirit and intensity as they beat Livingston 1-0. They had to wait until the 87th minute for the only goal of that game.

Alfredo Morelos eventually popped up with the winner to send the Rangers bench into a frenzy on what felt like a landmark day for the club.

Steven Davis was delighted with how Rangers 'stood up' to Livingston as they claimed three points from Wednesday's match.



Read more from @StevenDavis8 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 4, 2021

St. Mirren are the only side to beat Rangers in a competitive game of football this season. That win came in the Scottish League Cup in a game where Rangers were far from their best.

St. Mirren are unbeaten in their last five Scottish league games, but their win against Ross County in their last game was their first in those five games.

They are currently sixth in the league, with 39 points from 31 games, which is 46 points behind Rangers.

"Nobody needs to tell us how difficult it's going to be but we'll go there in a positive mindset."



Jim Goodwin previews #RANSTM pic.twitter.com/C0JcLinsC6 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) March 4, 2021

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 28 of their last 35 games against St. Mirren, losing only three of their games in that period.

St. Mirren have beaten Rangers once this season, but Gerrard's side did beat them in the league after that. Rangers won 2-0 in December, in the last game between these two sides.

Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos scored in the first half to secure victory for Rangers.

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-W

St. Mirren form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Rangers vs St. Mirren Team News

Rangers

Captain James Tavernier is still out with a knee injury, while Ryan Jack has picked up a calf injury to rule him out of the game.

Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun are also injured, and will not play in this game.

Injured: James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

St. Mirren

Eamonn Brophy has a broken foot and is ruled out for the rest of the season. That is the only known injury concern for St. Mirren.

Injured: Eamonn Brophy

Suspended: None

Rangers vs St. Mirren Predicted XIs

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

St. Mirren Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jak Alnwick; Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy; Richard Tait, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Ethan Erhahon, Ilkay Durmus; Cameron MacPherson, Jamie McGrath; Jonathan Obika

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

We are predicting that Rangers will win this game and do their bit towards becoming champions this weekend.

However, they will have to wait until Celtic play on Sunday to find out if they are already champions by the time the new week begins.

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 St. Mirren