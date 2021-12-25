Rangers vs St. Mirren prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Rangers entertain St. Mirren at Ibrox in Boxing Day Scottish Premiership action on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the league standings and are on an eight-game winning streak in the Scottish top-flight.

St. Mirren have dropped points in their last 10 league games, which has seen them drop to ninth in the standings, 29 points behind Rangers.

Rangers have found it easy to secure favorable wins in the Scottish Premiership and have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings. They overcame Dundee United last week, recording a 1-0 win thanks to James Tavernier's 71st-minute penalty.

St. Mirren have played back-to-back draws heading into the fixture and were held to a goalless draw by Celtic in their previous outing.

Rangers vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As one would expect, the Rangers have been the dominant side with 30 wins to their name.

St. Mirren are winless at Sunday's venue with all three of their wins coming at home. Their last win against Rangers in league action was in 2011.

The two sides last met at St. Mirren Park in October earlier this season. The Gers recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture thanks to quickfire goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos at the end of the first half.

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

St. Mirren form guide (Scottish Premiership): D-D-L-D-L

Rangers vs St. Mirren Team News

Rangers

Kemar Roofe is a key absentee for the home side with an ankle injury and is expected back into the fold for the game against Aberdeen next month. Leon Balogun will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for The Gers:

Ryan Jack - Undisclosed

Nnamdi Ofoborh - Heart problems

Filip Helander - Knee Injury

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



📺 Once redeemed you can also watch a selection of top RangersTV content, including Relentle55 - The Inside Story.



Step-by-step guide 👇 📲 Season Ticket Holders will shortly receive an email with details of your voucher code required to watch Sunday's match live on @RangersTV 📺 Once redeemed you can also watch a selection of top RangersTV content, including Relentle55 - The Inside Story.Step-by-step guide 👇 📲 Season Ticket Holders will shortly receive an email with details of your voucher code required to watch Sunday's match live on @RangersTV.📺 Once redeemed you can also watch a selection of top RangersTV content, including Relentle55 - The Inside Story.Step-by-step guide 👇

Injuries: Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe

Doubtful: Leon Balogun

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

St. Mirren

Eamonn Brophy remains a key absentee for the visitors with a hamstring issue and he is expected to resume training next month. Here are the rest of the absentees for the Buddies:

Conor McCarthy - Ankle injury

There have been several COVID-19 cases among staff and players at the club. Many first-team players missed the last game due to this, but are expected to be back for the game against Rangers.

Alan Power, Jamie McGrath and Ryan Flynn are still in doubt though after missing the Celtic game.

Injuries: Conor McCarthy, Eamonn Brophy

Doubtful: Alan Power, Jamie McGrath, Ryan Flynn

Unavailable: None

Suspension: None

Rangers vs St. Mirren Predicted XI

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

St Mirren Predicted XI (5-4-1): Dean Lyness; Marcus Fraser, Matthew Millar, Charles Dunne, Joseph Shaughnessy, Scott Tanser; Greg Kiltie, Dylan Reid, Jay Henderson, Kieran Offord; Curtis Main

Rangers vs St. Mirren Prediction

Rangers are in incredible form in the Scottish League and are unbeaten at home in the league this season. Their last loss at home was in September in the Europa League.

St. Mirren did well to play a draw against Celtic despite a COVID-19 ravaged squad but they are expected to struggle against the hosts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 St. Mirren.

Edited by Shardul Sant