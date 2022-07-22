Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their pre-season when they visit the Ibrox Stadium to face Rangers in the Walter Tull Memorial Cup on Saturday.

This will be Rangers' final pre-season game before they kick off their Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser against Livingston on July 30.

Walter had links to both clubs during a playing career cut short by his death at battle in WWI.

Rangers picked up a second straight pre-season victory on Tuesday, comfortably saw off West Ham United 3-1.

That followed a 2-1 win over Blackpool on July 16, when Borna Barisic and Charlie McCann scored to beat the English club. Rangers have now won three of their last four games across competitions, including a 2-0 extra-time victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final in May.

14:45 // 23-July



Next up is a trip to Glasgow as we face Rangers.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were denied a second straight friendly win, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla.

Before hat, Antonio Conte’s men kicked off their preparations for the new campaign with a 6-3 thrashing of K-League Allstars on July 13. Spurs are now unbeaten in eight games across competitions, claiming five wins and three draws.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Spurs winning the last two.

Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L.

Tottenham Hotspur Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Rangers

The Scottish side will take to the pitch without Ianis Hagi, who is recuperating from a knee injury. Nnamdi Ofoborh is out of contention because a heart condition. Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Ben Davies could make his Gers debut after recently moving to the Ibrox.

Injured: Ianis Hagi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Tottenham Hotspur

Welshman Ben Davies is a doubt after coming off with an ankle injury against Sevilla. Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence could all make their Spurs debut.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Ben Davies.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Ben Davies, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Antonio Colak, Ryan Kent.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez; Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Rangers have enjoyed an impressive pre-season and will look to cap it all off with the Walter Tull Memorial Cup. However, they face the stern task of taking on a new-look and rejuvenated Spurs side. A thrilling contest, with Conte’s men claiming a slender win, could ensue.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur.

