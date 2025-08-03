Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2025

The UEFA Champions League features a round of qualification matches this week as Rangers lock horns with Viktoria Plzen in a crucial encounter at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen Preview
Viktoria Plzen are currently in seventh place in the Czech First League standings and have made a fairly impressive start to their season. The away side eased past Servette by a 3-1 margin last week in the qualifying campaign and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.
Rangers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rangers have not faced Viktoria Plzen in an official fixture on the European front and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.
- Rangers have played out draws in four of their last five matches in all competitions and have played out draws in their last three such games, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Panathinaikos in their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign last month.
- Viktoria are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie against Servette last month.
- Viktoria Plzen have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches in all competitions.
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction
Rangers have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past month. The hosts can be a formidable force on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
Viktoria Plzen have been impressive on the domestic front this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Rangers have the home advantage, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Viktoria Plzen
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes