Rangers vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Rangers are set to play West Ham United at the Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday for a friendly fixture.

Rangers come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Robbie Neilson's Hearts in the final of the Scottish Cup. Goals from midfielder Ryan Jack and winger Scott Wright secured the win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers.

West Ham United, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent official game. Second-half goals from Dutch centre-back Joel Veltman, German midfielder Pascal Gross and experienced forward Danny Welbeck sealed the deal for Brighton & Hove Albion. Forward Michail Antonio scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Rangers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Rangers are facing West Ham United in a long time.

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos scored 11 league goals for Rangers last season.

Forward Jarrod Bowen was West Ham United's star last season; the 25-year old registered 22 goal contributions in the league for the Hammers.

Jamaica international Michail Antonio scored 10 league goals for West Ham United last season.

Algeria international Said Benrahma registered six assists in the league last season for West Ham United.

Rangers vs West Ham United Prediction

Rangers finished behind Celtic in the league last season, but will be proud of their efforts in the Europa League, where they reached the final. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be keen for his side to compete with Ange Postecoglou's Celtic next season.

For that to happen, Rangers need to ensure they have a strong enough squad. They have sold midfielder Joe Aribo to Southampton, while young defender Calvin Bassey has been linked with a move to clubs like Ajax and Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Rangers have already signed forwards Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo, as well as centre-back John Souttar.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have enjoyed some excellent performances under the management of David Moyes. They finished 7th last season, and will be hoping to build on that season.

Having already signed Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd, the Hammers have been linked with moves for Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. It will be interesting to see what happens with star midfielder Declan Rice as well.

West Ham United to win the game.

Prediction: Rangers 0-2 West Ham United

Rangers vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- West Ham United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

