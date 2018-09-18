Ranking the 10 best dribblers in FIFA 19

EA Sports continues to keep the excitement factor going ahead of FIFA 19 release later this month - September 28. The makers announced the top 100 players in the game sometime back and have continued their build up with various announcements about the game in the past few days.

With just 10 days remaining until the big release, EA Sports today revealed the best dribblers in FIFA 19. One thing that most football fan cannot ignore is the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo could not find a place in the top 10.

Dribbling is one of the exciting aspects of the game. It is an art, mastered by only a few footballers. The mere sight of a player going past two-three defenders at a time is a pure bliss, which cannot be explained.

The game has produced some greatest dribblers. Diego Maradona, Pele, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, George Best, Johan Cruyff, Garrincha, Ronaldo Nazario, and Roberto Baggio are some of the master dribblers of all time.

Stats Courtesy: www.whoscored.com

Here in this article, we take a look at the 10 best dribblers in FIFA 19.

#10 Dries Mertens

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dribbling: 90

Overall rating: 87

Dries Mertens is a surprise inclusion ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Belgium international is one of the most prolific forwards in European football at the moment. With 46 goals and 15 assists, he was one of the standout players in Serie A for the past two seasons. He has completed around 1.4 dribbles per game for Napoli in his last 73 appearances.

#9 Philippe Coutinho

Dribbling: 91

Overall rating: 88

Philippe Coutinho is one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment. The Brazilian international is known for his technical abilities and skills. He has rightly been given a top rating in FIFA 19. Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January and has become an important player for the Catalan giants. The 26-year-old has completed around 2.5 dribbles per game in his last two seasons.

