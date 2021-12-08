Ranking the 10 greatest Real Madrid players of all time

Real Madrid are one of the most successful football clubs in the history of the game. Los Blancos have won a record 13 European Cups - seven of them in the Champions League era. They have also won a record 34 La Liga titles, and are on course to win their second league title in three years next summer.

Considering their rich and illustrious history, many world-class players have worn the legendary Merengues jersey over the years. That is especially the case in the last few decades.

Real Madrid have never really had a lean period in their history. That explains why most of the top players to have played for the club come from different eras. On that note, here's a look at the ten greatest players to have turned up in Real Madrid's all-whites:

#10 Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos is a Real Madrid legend.

Roberto Carlos is one of the finest goalscoring defenders in the game's history. Carlos blazed a trail down Real Madrid's left flank with his marauding runs, laying crosses and assists galore, and making heroic last-ditch tackles at the other end.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner was also a set-piece specialist, scoring several thunderbolts from distance. With 16 goals, he is the joint-most prolific goalscoring defender (alongside Gerard Pique) in UEFA Champions League history.

GOAL @goal Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid were special 🤩



18 years ago today...



Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid were special 🤩18 years ago today...https://t.co/tg9zDWbwjn

In a glorious 11-year stint at Real Madrid, the 48-year-old racked up over 500 appearances, scoring 70 times and setting up 90 others. He won four La Liga and three Champions League titles with the club.

Carlos famously set up Zinedine Zidane's winner in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen, sealing Madrid's eighth title in the competition.

#9 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid's third highest goalscorer of all-time)

Karim Benzema is closing in on 300 goals for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in Real Madrid history. The Frenchman arrived in the same summer (2009) as a certain Cristiano Ronaldo (more on him later).

The former Lyon striker largely operated in the shadow of his illustrious team-mate. However, when Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer of 2018, Benzema stepped up big time.

The Frenchman, who is closing in on 300 goals for Real Madrid, has scored more than 100 goals in a little over three seasons. The four-time Champions League and three-time La Liga winner has been on a tear this campaign, bagging 17 goals and 12 assists across competitions.

He recently scored his 200th La Liga goal to enter the competition's all-time top-ten goalscorers list.

Aging like fine wine, Benzema is a bonafide Real Madrid legend in his own right, and is far from done yet.

#8 Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is a Real Madrid legend.

Iker Casillas is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the game's history. The Real Madrid legend won every major title for club and country.

The two-time European Championship and one-time FIFA World Cup winner, won five La Liga and three Champions League titles with the Merengues. In over 750 games across competitions spanning 16 seasons, Casillas kept 264 clean sheets.

Casillas' calm presence and sharp reflexes played a key role in Real Madrid's success in major competitions. Widely tipped to retire at the club, the Spaniard called time on his illustrious career after a short stint with Porto.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid announce legendary captain Iker Casillas, who won 19 trophies in 25 years at the club, will return in a role with the Real Madrid Foundation.



Back home ⚪ Real Madrid announce legendary captain Iker Casillas, who won 19 trophies in 25 years at the club, will return in a role with the Real Madrid Foundation.Back home ⚪ https://t.co/QzGAQH8NjB

Casillas is currently involved with the Real Madrid Foundation, whom he joined last year. The foundation hopes to reach over 800 participants in social sporting schools.

#7 Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro is another Real Madrid legend.

Fernando Hierro enjoys a special pride of place in the history of Real Madrid and La Liga.

The 53-year-old, with 127 strikes, is the capital club's most prolific goalscoring defender. More than a hundred of these goals came in La Liga, a competition Hierro won five times.

Quite impressively, Hierro netted an astounding 21 times in the 1991-92 edition of the competition. However, Real Madrid were pipped to the La Liga title by Johan Cruyff's Barcelona by a solitary point.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Happy birthday to Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro, 48. He scored an astounding 102 La Liga goals for Madrid. Happy birthday to Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro, 48. He scored an astounding 102 La Liga goals for Madrid. https://t.co/P6aA3NTszb

The three-time Champions League winner donned the Real Madrid jersey more than 600 times across 14 seasons. Hierro was also versatile enough to play as a sweeper and defensive midfielder.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra