Ranking 3 best England footballers who have played for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in world football. The Spanish giants are one of football's powerhouses and boast a lot of pedigree. Los Blancos are also known for housing some of the best players to have graced the game.

They recently completed the signing of English youngster Jude Belinghham from Borussia Dortmund for a staggering fee of £113 million including add-ons. The 20-year-old midfielder is one of the highly-rated talents in football currently and has been touted for greatness.

Bellingham becomes the sixth England international to play for Los Blancos after Laurie Cunningham, Micheal Owen, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, and Jonathan Woodgate. He will be looking to supersede the performances of his fellow countrymen at the Madrid club.

This article will rank the three best English players to have played for the Spanish giants.

#3 David Beckham

David Beckham in action for Real Madrid

David Beckham is regarded as one of the greatest and most prominent midfielders of his generation. The midfielder is also one of the most decorated English footballers of all time with 19 major honors won.

He joined Real Madrid in 2003 from Manchester United and was part of a Galacticos squad that featured players like Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Raul. Despite parading an array of stars, Los Blancos failed to achieve much success as expected during Becakham's time at the club. He only managed to win two titles (La Liga and Supercopa de Espana) during his four-year stay with the Spanish club.

Beckham left the club in 2007, signing for Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy. He made a total of 159 appearances for the Madrid-based club, scoring 20 goals and creating 52 assists.

#2 Laurie Cunningham

Laurie Cunningham in action for Wimbledon

Laurie Cunningham was the first British player to play for Real Madrid. He played as a left winger and was renowned for his pace, trickery, and skills from the flanks.

Signed from West Bromwich Albion in 1979, the former England international spent five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season at the club, scoring 11 goals in 37 matches that season.

Cunningham is only one of the few Real Madrid players to receive a standing ovation at the camp Nou. An acknowledgment he got after a terrific performance in a 2-0 El Clasico victory in 1980.

He won another Copa del Rey trophy in 1982 before returning to England to play for Manchester United on loan. He also had spells with Olympique Marseille, Leicester City, Wimbledon, and Rayo Vallencano before a car crash claimed his life in 1989 at the age of 33.

#1 Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman of Real Madrid

Steve McManaman is the most successful and decorated English player to have featured for Los Blancos. Mcmanaman represented only three clubs during his career - Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

He was already an established player at Liverpool and achieved further success after his move to the Madrid club in 1999. McManaman was a huge success at the club, playing in 11 finals and winning eight major trophies which includes two UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles.

He was the first English player to win the Champions League with a non-English club. The versatile winger who could also play as a midfielder registered 14 goals and 20 assists in 158 games for Real Madrid.

