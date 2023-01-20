Ranking the 4 best Brazilian players in the world right now (2023)

Brazil is one of the most decorated international teams in the footballing world, having won five World Cup titles as well as several other titles.

Despite their unexpected exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian national team remains one of the most formidable international teams in the world. With an array of young and talented players, the nation could remain in the spotlight for years to come.

That said, this article will take you through four of the best Brazilian players in the world right now.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius vs Croatia: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Vinicius Junior is a player whose consistency has paid off in recent years as he's now Brazil's first-choice left winger. The 22-year-old is also very fast and tricky with the ball at his feet.

Currently at Real Madrid, Vinicius is one of the most skilled wingers in La Liga. He's well-known for beating defenders from the flank and advancing with the ball into the opponents' penalty area. This has been proven in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign as he has netted 10 goals and has registered five assists in 25 appearances for Los Blancos.

#3 Casemiro

Casemiro vs Croatia: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arguably one of the most gifted ball-winning midfielders, Casemiro is highly sensible and his ability to shield the backline is top-class. The 30-year-old is currently Seleção’s first-choice defensive midfielder ahead of Fabinho of Liverpool.

Currently at Manchester United, Casemiro has proven his worth as he has brought stability to a midfield that's been shaky for several years. He's also improved the quality of the team's attack, netting two goals and registering four assists in 26 appearances for the Red Devils.

He deserves to be commended for his immediate and growing presence in the Premier League -- the most competitive domestic football league in the world.

#2 Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli vs Cameroon: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Brazilian is arguably one of the players behind Arsenal's recent resurgence in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Martinelli is currently not a regular starter for the Brazilian national team. But if he maintains consistency, he stands a great chance of replacing several attackers in the starting XI.

The 22-year-old has proven his worth this season as he has so far netted seven goals and has registered three assists in 25 appearances for the Gunners. His impressive run of form makes him one of the best Brazilian players in the world right now.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Arsenal's U21 players rank vs U21 players in Europe's Top 5 Leagues this season:



Goals - 7 (Martinelli) 🥉

Assists - 7 (Saka) 🥇

Key passes - 39 (Saka) 🥇

🏹 Shots - 44 (Martinelli) 🥉

🤤 Dribbles - 31 (Martinelli) 🥈



#1 Neymar

Neymar vs Croatia Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is arguably Seleção’s best player in the world right now and his attacking intuition is second to none. The 30-year-old is also a regular starter in the Brazilian national team squad.

Neymar is tricky and highly efficient with the ball at his feet. Similarly, his consistency and versatility in attack could be attributed to why he's widely referred to as the best. In the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, he has netted 15 goals and has registered 13 assists in 23 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Only three players in Europe's top five leagues have at least 7 goals and 7 assists this season:



Neymar (11 G, 10 A)

Lionel Messi (8 G, 10 A)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (7 G, 7 A) Only three players in Europe's top five leagues have at least 7 goals and 7 assists this season: Neymar (11 G, 10 A)Lionel Messi (8 G, 10 A)Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (7 G, 7 A) https://t.co/y7HXTUbI2U

