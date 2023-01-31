Ranking the 4 best centre-backs in the Premier League (Jan 2023)

Over the years in the footballing world, we have witnessed the retirement and emergence of numerous outstanding centre-backs in the Premier League.

Arguably one of the most intense club football leagues in the world, the Premier League has always been fascinating to watch for several decades.

The ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been immense, and several centre-backs have been remarkable so far.

Hence, this article will look at four of the best centre-backs in the Premier League this season. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 James Tarkowski (Everton)

Despite Everton's poor run of form in the league in recent months, James Tarkowski has been solid, and his defensive awareness has been outstanding.

Everton have conceded 28 goals and kept four clean sheets in the 20 league games that he has played this season. Similarly, he has registered 106 clearances and has successfully registered the most defensive blocks in the league this season (43)

His team's overall performance has tried to downplay his work rate, but his individual statistics clearly show that he's performing decently at centre-back.

Hence, he deserves to be on the list, and hopefully, Sean Dyche will improve the team's defensive performance in the coming days.

#3 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

The Argentine is energetic and robust in defense. It can also be stated that his presence in defense has improved the outlook of the Red Devils defense this season.

Manchester United have conceded 24 goals and kept five clean sheets in the 18 league games that Martinez has played this season. Similarly, he has registered 69 clearances and won 23 aerial duels in the Premier League.

One unique thing to note is that his agility in defense has improved the backline, as this is what Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof failed to do last season.

Martinez remains a key player for Erik ten Hag, and his leadership in defense will be vital for them as the season progresses.

#2 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Gabriel Magalhaes is arguably one of the most underrated centre-backs in the league, but his defensive intuition has been significant for Arsenal in recent months.

Arsenal have conceded 16 goals and kept nine clean sheets in the 19 games that he has played so far. Similarly, he has registered 69 clearances and won 39 aerial battles in the league this season.

Whenever he's on the pitch, he always tries to organize and charge the backline, as this indirectly helps in preventing the defenders from losing their concentration.

#1 Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

Southampton v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Fabian Schar is currently the most outstanding centre-back in the Premier League, and his defensive contributions have been immense.

Newcastle United have conceded eight goals and kept 10 clean sheets in the 19 league games that he has played so far.

The record above goes to show you how important he has been in defense. Similarly, he has registered 84 clearances and won 47 aerial duels in the league this season.

He has formed a solid partnership with Kieran Tripper and other defenders in defense, and this has helped the Magpies as they have currently registered the most clean sheets in the league this season (12).

