Ranking the 4 best defenders in the Premier League right now (January 2023)

Defenders are often the backbone of any football club given how a team's poor defense compromises any of their attacking efforts.

In the Premier League this season, several defenders have helped their teams in registering numerous clean sheets as well as improving the solidity of their defense.

Hence, this article will look at four of the best defenders in the Premier League right now.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

The Frenchman is arguably one of the most impressive defenders in the league right now. His experience in defense has been significant for Manchester United this season.

centredevils. @centredevils Rapha Varane reporting to duty Rapha Varane reporting to duty 🇫🇷 https://t.co/sG4ngS5ag4

Varane’s defensive intuition and resilience have enhanced the solidity of the Red Devils' defense. Similarly, Manchester United have only conceded 10 goals and have kept five clean sheets in the 17 league games that he has played in this season.

The 29-year-old deserves to be credited for his performances so far. His consistency in defense remains crucial for Erik ten Hag in the league's top-four battle as well as several other competitions.

#3 Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

The Swiss centre-back is one of the most in-form defenders in Europe right now and his presence in defense has improved the outlook of the Magpies.

Schar's defensive intuition has been remarkable as he has netted one goal in the league so far. Similarly, Newcastle United have only conceded eight goals and have kept 10 clean sheets in the 19 league games that he has played so far.

He remains a key player for the Magpies and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

The Brazilian is one of the most powerful forces behind Arsenal's defensive resurgence and his defensive proficiency has been immense so far.

Magalhães has netted two league goals and has been robust in defense so far. Similarly, Arsenal have only conceded 16 goals and have kept nine clean sheets in the 19 Premier League games that he has played in this season.

The 25-year-old is a key player for Mikel Arteta and his defensive consistency will remain crucial for the Gunners in the league title race.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

The Englishman is arguably the best Premier League defender right now. His contributions have been significant for Newcastle United in both the attack and defense.

Trippier has netted one goal and registered four assists in the league so far. The Magpies have only conceded nine goals and have kept 12 clean sheets in the 20 Premier League games that he has played so far.

It can be stated that his presence and experience have enhanced the outlook of the Magpies' defense. Hence, he deserves to be credited for his performances.

