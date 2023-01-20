Ranking the 4 best English attackers in the world right now (2023)

The English national football team is arguably one of the teams with the most talented squad of players. The nation has produced some of the greats in Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Steven Gerrard.

Despite their untimely exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the nation remains a formidable force in international football.

Hence, this article will look at four of the best English attackers in the footballing world right now.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Bukayo Saka

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23

The 21-year-old is arguably one of the players behind Arsenal's recent outstanding form across various competitions and his attacking threat has been immense.

Saka's consistency has paid off in recent months as he's now England's first-choice right winger. Similarly, his performance was decent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he netted three goals in four games during the competition.

The Englishman has also been impressive in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He's netted seven goals and has registered seven assists in 25 appearances for the Gunners.

LiveScore @livescore No player in Europe's top 5 leagues under the age of 23 has more assists than Bukayo Saka this season (7) No player in Europe's top 5 leagues under the age of 23 has more assists than Bukayo Saka this season (7) 🌟 https://t.co/tdefR0bliP

#3 Marcus Rashford

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

Rashford is a player who has always had decent potential, but inconsistency has been a major dilemma for him. However, the Manchester United forward has been decent for both club and country in recent months.

Despite not being a starter for England, he netted three goals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Similarly, he has netted 16 goals and has registered six assists in 27 appearances for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

His presence and attacking proficiency have been pivotal for Erik ten Hag and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Ivan Toney

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League 2022-23

Despite not having a spot in England's first-team squad at the moment, the Brentford striker has been one of the most outstanding attackers in Europe this season.

Toney has been decent in attack and his presence has helped his team in securing crucial points in various competitions. Similarly, he has netted 14 goals and has registered four assists in 19 appearances for Brentford this season.

His impressive performances earned him his spot on the list and it will be fascinating to see if he remains consistent.

#1 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Emirates FA Cup Third Round 2022-23 English

The Englishman is one of the most technically gifted strikers in the footballing world and his attacking intuition is remarkable.

Kane captained England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and registered five goal contributions in five appearances during the competition. The 29-year-old further netted 17 goals and registered three assists in 27 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Given his decent scoring numbers, he could be referred to as the best English attacker right now.

