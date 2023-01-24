Ranking the 4 best managers in the Premier League right now (January 2023)

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been immense and the second half of fixtures has commenced. Hence, it can be stated that this is a point where a fair assessment can be done.

Several managers have been fired on the basis of their teams' poor performances and there have been some that have performed excellently as well.

Hence, in this article, we will look at four of the most in-form managers in the Premier League right now (January 2023)

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Spaniard is arguably one of the best managers in Europe and his consistency is arguably second to none in the league.

The Cityzens have won three of their last five games across all competitions. Similarly, they currently occupy the second spot in the Premier League standings. Pep Guardiola's team has also scored the most number of goals in the league this campaign (53)

Their impressive performances and consistency in recent years could be attributed to the manager's tactical decisions and it will be interesting to see if his team can overtake Arsenal in the league's title challenge.

#3 Erik Ten Hag (Manchester United)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

After a rough start to his career as the manager of Manchester United, it can be stated that Ten Hag has performed beyond expectations so far.

The Red Devils have won three out of their last five games across all competitions. Similarly, they currently occupy the fourth position in the Premier League standings.

The Dutchman has harmonized the squad and brought the best out of some of the players like Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw as well as numerous other achievements.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals since the World Cup, the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals since the World Cup, the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues 😤 https://t.co/8gDUFAyklW

Given his impressive display so far, Ten Hag deserves his spot on the list.

#2 Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably one of the most underrated managers in Europe but his performances as the Magpies' manager have been outstanding.

Newcastle United have won two of their last five games across all competitions. Similarly, they currently occupy the third spot in the league's standings.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League this century. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League this century. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League this century. https://t.co/4VCQ8hSQiD

Eddie Howe's defensive tactics have also been impressive as the Magpies have conceded the least number of goals and have kept the most number of clean sheets this season.

Given his impressive run of form, he deserves to be credited for the team's achievements thus far and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle United remains consistent.

#1 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Oxford United v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

The Spaniard is arguably the most in-form manager in the league right now and his tactics are guiding Arsenal toward the right path.

The Gunners have won four of their last five games across all competitions. Similarly, they are the current Premier League leaders, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

B/R Football @brfootball Five points clear with a game in hand 19 games into the season—Arsenal are halfway there Five points clear with a game in hand 19 games into the season—Arsenal are halfway there 💭 https://t.co/1pVj0v5OwC

The team's resurgence this season could be attributed to the significant tactical decisions of Mikel Arteta and it will be fascinating to see if he can guide Arsenal to winning their first league trophy in several years.

