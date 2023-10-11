Ranking the 4 best players in the Premier League this season so far (2023-24)

The Premier League is rapidly getting to its midway point. While the league is currently on break due to the international game week, we've witnessed multiple stellar performances from various teams.

Tottenham Hotspur are on top in the standings, followed by Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. It's necessary to mention that the relegation zone is currently occupied by Burnley, Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

But our main focus in this article is to analyze and rank the four best players in the league this season so far.

#4 Erling Haaland

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

While some might not agree with his inclusion on the list, it's key to mention that Haaland has delivered in attack so far. But having raised the standard of strikers in the last campaign, he's now expected to score in every game. And whenever he fails to, it seems as if he has underperformed.

Many have criticized Haaland for not finding the back of the net, but this could be down to the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who feeds the ball to him frequently. Amidst all the challenges, the striker has netted eight goals in eight league games so far, as he's also the league's present top-scorer.

#3 Alexander Isak

West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League

While the takeover process was completed years ago, one of the key areas that the new owners sought to improve was the center-forward position, hence, Isak was signed.

Isak has been an epitome of knowledge and a breath of fresh air in attack for the Magpies as he has transformed the center-forward position in recent months. One distinctive thing about him has been his finishing in front of goal, as he has scored six goals in seven league games for Newcastle United.

Despite not being of the creative caliber like several other Premier League attackers, he's still topping the charts.

#2 James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

The Englishman has been the light in Spurs' attack so far. While many may disagree and argue that Son Heung-min has been the driving force in attack, Maddison has been the most important element in facilitating most of the club's goals in the league this season.

His attacking numbers clearly speak for themselves, having scored two goals and provided five assists in eight league games this season. In terms of rejuvenating the midfield, he has been the game changer.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

A very silent winger that is basically pulling up the crucial numbers in attack is the best way to describe Mohamed Salah.

With a good blend of trickery and finishing, Salah has been able to find the back of the net five times in the league this season. Also, he has registered four assists as well in eight games. By modest examination, the Egyptian has dominated several attackers, and the most beautiful thing about his form is that it has been evident in Liverpool's results in the Premier League this season.