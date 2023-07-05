Ranking the 4 most expensive English players transfers in history 

English players are arguably considered to be amongst the most expensive ones in the world. England has produced several talented players over the last several decades.

Some of these players have dominated the footballing world, and their record still resides intact in the heart of football lovers across the world.

English players are well-known for their unique style of play and a vast majority of them, both past and present, have been valued at a decent price in the transfer market.

This article will look at the four most expensive English players transfers in history. Without further delay, let's look at them.

#4 Harry Maguire - €87 million

Maguire is on his way out of Manchester United

In the past, Harry Maguire was deemed as a potentially brilliant player in the Premier League, thanks to his performances for Leicester City. It gave rise to his market value.

In August 2019, Manchester United's hierarchy signed Maguire from Leicester City for €87 million. However, the center-back has strived in contemporary times and he lost his place in the Red Devil's starting XI to Lisandro Martinez last season.

Maguire only registered 27 appearances for Manchester United last season, and he's currently one of the players that Erik ten Hag is currently looking to offload. As per Transfermarkt, Maguire is currently valued at €20 million.

#3 Jude Bellingham - €103 million

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Jude Bellingham

The English midfielder is presently one of the most expensive youngsters in the world, having solidified himself as a receptive and spontaneous midfielder in recent years. Bellingham is a very logical midfielder, and his aptitude to enhance the offensive aspect of the midfield is amazing.

At the age of 20, Bellingham is one of the most distinguished midfield players, and his dominant display was one of the reasons why Real Madrid signed him for €103 million from Borussia Dortmund in July 2023.

He's anticipated to impress the Los Blancos next season. Bellingham scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

#2 Jack Grealish - €117.5 million

English midfielder “Grealish” is expected to improve next season

The former Aston Villa forward is one of the most tricky players in the Premier League, and his proficiency to advance with the ball in attack is stunning. Grealish was Aston Villa's most significant player before he joined Manchester City €117.5 million in August 2021.

Grealish has grown to be a key player on the flank for Pep Guardiola in recent times, and he netted five goals and provided 11 assists in 49 games for the Cityzens last season. Lastly, it can be asserted that he's gradually living up to his big-money price tag.

#1 Declan Rice - €121.5 million (yet to be confirmed by clubs)

Declan Rice is the most expensive English player and he's set to join Arsenal

As per Fabrizio Romano, Declan Rice will sign for Arsenal from West Ham United for a record-breaking British fee of €121.5 million. The former West Ham United talisman is a defensively efficient midfielder, and his proficiency to bring balance to the defensive aspect of the midfield is phenomenal.

Rice netted five goals and provided four assists in 50 appearances for the Hammers during the 2022-23 campaign, and he could be an asset at the base of the Arsenal midfield in the coming years.

