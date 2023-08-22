Ranking the 4 most expensive player signings in Real Madrid's history 

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest football club in the world. Success, glamour and legacy have been an integral part of the club's history over the years. Some of the best players in the game have plied their trade for Los Blancos and the trend continues even in the modern game.

Galacticos, as they are called, the superstars to have represented Real Madrid in the past include Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Gareth Bale among several others. There have also been other club legends like Alfredo di Stefano, Raul and Iker Casillas to name a few.

Signing the big players excites the fans but it also costs the club a large sum of money. This article will take a look at the four most expensive signings in the history of Real Madrid.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - €94 million

RM v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Statistically speaking, no player has had a greater impact on Real Madrid than Cristiano Ronaldo. A record of 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games showcases the lethal impact CR7 had on European football while at Madrid.

He transformed from a world-class winger to a lethal finisher, whose attributes kept growing thanks to his hunger for the game and his ability to stay fit throughout the years.

Ronaldo won four Champions League titles, two La Ligas for Madrid, along with four Ballons d'Or during his career with Los Blancos. He was signed from Manchester United for €94m in the summer of 2009. Although the sum is an exorbitant amount, given the return Ronaldo provided, it ultimately proved to be a bargain deal for Real Madrid.

He is perhaps the greatest player to ever play for the club.

#3 Gareth Bale - €101 million

Liverpool FC v RM - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Gareth Bale was signed from Tottetnham Hotspur for €100m in September 2013. He was seen as a winger who would initially compliment Ronaldo on the right flank and then eventually take up the mantle from CR7.

Bale never did reach that level. However, he made his own mark at the club, despite not being liked by a majority of the local fans. His memorable performance, the bicycle kick, in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Liverpool in the 2018 UCL final will certainly be a Hollywood moment to remember for all Los Blancos fans.

Bale's injury issues in the later years also hampered his chances of becoming a consistent performer for the club. He ended his Los Blancos career with 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 games, along with 19 trophies for the club.

#2 Jude Bellingham - €103 million

Athletic Club v RM - LaLiga EA Sports

A massive reason behind Real Madrid's European dominance in the last decade was their midfield mastery. The trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos not only complimented each other's skills perfectly but they also knew how to control games no matter the opponent.

With Casemiro having left the club, and Kroos and Modric in the twilight years of their careers, Madrid need a rebuild. They did sign Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and bring in Federico Valverde. However, their latest signing, Jude Bellingham, appears to be the star, Madrid were waiting for.

He has been signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103m this summer. Bellingham has already netted three goals and registered one assist in two games to showcase his impact at the club.

Going forward, even though he might be unable to keep up that scoring rate, but Bellingham will surely influence the team and become the main man in that midfield.

#1 Eden Hazard - €115 million

Athletic Club v RM - La Liga Santander

One of the best wingers to have played for Chelsea, Eden Hazard was unstoppable on his day while at the Premier League. His mesmerizing skills pushed Real Madrid to pay a massive €115m for the Belgian winger, even though he had only one year left on his Chelsea contract.

What happened next is perhaps one of the saddest stories in football. Hazard failed to replicate even half his skillset in La Liga. To make matters worse, he was plagued by injuries over the next few years.

Over the course of four seasons, Hazard only featured in 76 games for the club, registering seven goals and 12 assists. He parted ways with the club earlier this summer.

Unfortunately for Madrid, their most expensive signing turned out to be a massive failure at the club.