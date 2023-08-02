Ranking the 4 most expensive player signings in Arsenal's history 

Available data could infer that Arsenal has been one of the most prominent teams in the Premier League and the footballing world in general. With a rich heritage across all tiers of the club, the Gunners senior management are well-known for grooming young players, as they've always had talented players at their disposal.

Meanwhile, it can be asserted that the transfer market is currently inflated. The above could be attributed to global trends as well as the increased prominence of finance as a prerequisite of running a decent football club in today's world.

However, Arsenal could also be seen as one of the clubs that spend fairly on player signings, rather than spewing huge sums of cash on any of their desired targets in the transfer market.

Having said that, this listicle will talk about four of the most expensive players signings in the club's history.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - €63.75 million

Manchester United vs the Gunners - Premier League

A well-renowned number nine to lead the line in attack for the Gunners is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former FC Barcelona forward is well-known for his electrifying speed as well as his insanely efficient finishing prowess.

While his spell at Arsenal could be termed as a bittersweet ordeal, Aubameyang can arguably be recognized as a player that lived up to his price tag at the Emirates.

Aubameyang penned his signature for Arsenal in January 2018, and he netted 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 games during his time at the club. It was disappointing to witness his awkward exit after he was removed as the club's captain.

#3 Kai Havertz - €75 million

The Gunners v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

While numerous pundits and journalists could debate about his capacity and ability to deliver in attack, Havertz is one of Arsenal's most expensive signings in history.

In terms of footballing attributes, the German international can be viewed as a versatile forward, and it can also be stated that his vision in attack is remarkable. The former Bayer Leverkusen player was signed by Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2023, and he's required to reinforce the outlook of the Gunners attack in the forthcoming 2023-24 campaign.

The German forward has netted two goals in four appearances since joining Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Nicolas Pepe - €80 million

Nicolas Pepe v Sunderland - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Nicolas Pepe can be seen as one of the naturally gifted players that have failed to live up to their price tag in the footballing world, as he has always struggled to remain consistent at Arsenal. Similarly, his inability to remain consistent was one of the reasons why Mikel Arteta loaned him out to OGC Nice last season.

However, Pepe is best known for his remarkable proficiency to take on and dribble past his opponent in attack, as well as his immense agility on the flank. The Ivorian joined the Gunners from Lille in August 2019, and he has so far netted 27 goals and registered 21 assists in 112 appearances.

#1 Declan Rice - €116.60 million

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Going by the recent transfer data in the footballing world, Rice is currently one of the most expensive players in Europe and the Premier League as well.

While it can be stated that his proficiency to balance the defensive side of the midfield might be what could have attracted the Gunners to sign him, the former West Ham United talisman is a midfielder whose ball retention proficiency is remarkable.

Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham United in July 2023, and going by his big-money price tag, he's expected to stabilize the midfield next season.