The FIFA World Cup is known for witnessing some of the very best and most spectacular goals ever scored in the history of football.

Classical examples of this include Benjamin Pavard against Argentina (2018), Jamez Rodriguez against Uruguay (2014), and Diego Maradona against England (1986).

The ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has also witnessed a plethora of goals already, with some being worthy of the goal of the tournament award.

Without further ado, this article will look at four of the most spectacular goals already been scored at the World Cup in Qatar.

#4 Bukayo Saka vs Iran

Saka scored a brace against Iran

The Arsenal forward had a remarkable start to his first-ever FIFA World Cup competition with a Man of the Match performance against Iran on November 21.

Bukayo Saka was among the goalscorers for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions team as they ran riot over their Asian opponents. He ended up scoring two of England's six goals on the night.

His first goal of the game is currently one of the best goals of the tournament. Saka scored a lovely volley close to the edge of the box.

#3 Salem Al Dawsari vs Argentina

Al Dawsari plays for Saudi Arabia

The Group C game between Saudi Arabia and Argentina witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The west Asian country defeated tournament favorites Argentina 2-1 in their opening game on November 22. It was a game that showed character and passion from Herve Renard's team, who secured all three points in the opening game.

Two second-half goals from the likes of Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari were enough to secure a remarkable comeback against Albiceleste.

Not only were they able to secure a hard-fought win against Argentina, but they also scored one of the tournament's most-spectacular goals so far.

Winger Al Dawasri's winner is arguably the biggest goal in the history of Saudi Arabian football. He was able to wriggle past four Argentine players before playing a lovely shot past Emiliano Martinez in goal.

#2 Lionel Messi vs Mexico

Messi against Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Argentina captain is the man for the big occasions and he proved his worth against Mexico when his national team needed him the most.

La Albiceleste, where on the brink of being eliminated from the group stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar prior to their game against Mexico. They lost their opening fixture against Saudi Arabia.

However, an emphatic 2-0 win over the south American team on November 26 restored their chances of qualifying for the next round of the competition.

Lionel Messi scored a sublime goal in the second half to put his team ahead.

His lovely long-range strike from outside the box is also one of the most spectacular goals in the competition so far.

#1 Richarlison vs Serbia

Richarlison scored a brace against Serbia

It will probably take something extraordinary to see a better goal than Richarlison's wonder strike against Serbia in Brazil's opening game.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker grabbed all the headlines after he scored a spectacular brace that secured all three points for Le Selecao.

While his first goal of the night was an easy tap-in, his second was certainly a goal of the tournament contender for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richarlison scored a remarkable bicycle kick after controlling a lovely side-foot pass from teammate Vinicius Junior. The improvisation, control and finish from Richarlison are what made his second goal against Serbia special.

