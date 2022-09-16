Ranking the 5 best 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. Each and every footballer dreams about representing their nation at the quadrennial tournament as its the beautiful game's grandest stage. The biggest superstars of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will all feature at the World Cup.

Almost every 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey is out now and we can't contain our excitement. Football's showpiece event is only a couple of months away and with the official unveiling of the new kits, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is starting to feel closer than ever.

Football fans and their love for jerseys is unmatched. If it's a fresh fit, they will want to get their hands on it. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys.

#5 Germany

Germany home kit (left) (cred: 24foot) and away kit (right) (Goal.com) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany's white regal looking kits are always a hit. Adidas have made a bold move this time by putting a thick black strip right down the middle and the result is a treat for the eyes. The numbering and the logo are done in gold and the detailing helps give the kit a majestic look.

Additionally, the national flag colors are present on the collar and the black bands on the sleeve lend the whole thing a neat aesthetic. But what has really won us over is their away kit. The cherry red and black pattern looks absolutely stunning and the gold stripes on the shoulder are a very nice touch.

#4 Portugal

Portugal home kit (left) and away kit (right) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup (cred: Portugal Twitter)

Portugal have revamped their design and gone for a fresh one for their home kit that has really surprised us. They have gone for a half-and-half design, split between the the Pepper Red and Gorge Green, which are their national flag colors.

This is Nike's 25th year as Portugal's shirt sponsor and their logo is present in gold and all in all, the kit looks simple, fresh and also unique in a certain way.

Nike have done a solid job with Portugal's away kit as well. An off-white kit with black bands on the end of either arm. There is also a wide stripe in the center that bears the national colors.

#3 Argentina

Argentina home kit (left) (cred: Football kit archive) and away kit (right) (cred: Latestly) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It's hard to get it wrong with the classic Argentinian kit. Designed by Adidas, the baby blue and white stripes are in tact and the distortion on the former makes it look all the more appealing.

It also has the classic Adidas stripes on its shoulders and the kit looks just as classy and elegant as ever. But what has really won us over is La Albiceleste's away kit. It is purple and has a fiery graphic that is representative of the national flag's famous Sun of May.

It also has strokes of lavender all over it and it represents the fight for gender equality. For messaging and grace, Argentina deserves a spot on this list.

#2 Japan

Japan home kit (left) (cred: Football Shirt Culture) and away kit (right) (cred: Football Kit Archive) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Japan have used Origami patterns to layer an electric blue kit that looks outstanding. It's glitchy, edgy and modern, and it is a kit that looks to be a great fit for the occasion. The shoulder stripes and the Adidas logo are present in white. While the national team crest could have been a tad bit smaller, it's still not jarring.

The white away kit is elegant. The origami patterns are limited to the sleeves but they are present in shades of red and blue, and they lend this kit a unique kind of swagger. The rest is classic Adidas, with three black stripes on the shoulders, the black collar, black Adidas logo and the black bands on the sleeve.

#1 Mexico

Mexico home kit (left) (cred: ESPN) and away kit (right) (cred: Goal.com) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mexico have hit it out of the park with their home and away kits for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Adidas have done an exceptional job weaving in the feathered headress of Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec deity, onto the green shirt. The zig zag patterns on the chest gives it an extra edge.

The white Adidas logo and crest are well placed and the red stripes on the shoulders and sides give it a fine finish.

Now let's talk about what is arguably the best away kit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's designed as a tribute to ancient civilizations and it's a classic. Mexico's return to their classic green kit after going with a black and pink aesthetic last year is a welcome change.These ones are going to sell like hot cakes.

