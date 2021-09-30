Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players of the Arsene Wenger era

Arsene Wenger is by far and away the greatest manager Arsenal have ever had. The Frenchman took over the reins of the club in 1996, and went on to become one of the most successful Premier League managers of all time.

Arsene Wenger has also changed the way Arsenal and the Premier League approach the game in terms of player fitness and nutrition. The Frenchman was truly a pioneer, both on the pitch as a tactician and off it as a manager.

It comes as no surprise that he has managed some great players during his 22-year tenure at Arsenal. On that note, here's a look at the five best players Arsene Wenger managed at the club.:

#5 Tony Adams

Adams has been immortalised outside the Emirates Stadium

There's a reason why Tony Adams is known as 'Mr. Arsenal' by people associated with the club. The defender spent his entire career in North London and became one of the best players to have ever played for the team.

Adams' leadership and no-nonsense style of play is what he is most remembered for. The Englishman also captained Arsenal to a league title in three different decades. The Englishman was strong in the tackle and great in the air. As he got older, Adams evolved his game to become a ball-playing centre-back under Arsene Wenger, which prolonged his career by a few years.

Adams was also one of Arsenal's most successful players, winning the league four times and the FA Cup thrice. He also captained Arsenal to the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. Individually, Adams was named in the PFA Team of the Century, and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Clockend Gooner @ClockendGooner3 This brings a tear to the eye!



You forget just how special Highbury was and how special Mr Arsenal was to the fans!



Just listen to the noise of 38,000 gooners singing One Tony Adams! I’ll never get over leaving our home! This brings a tear to the eye!



You forget just how special Highbury was and how special Mr Arsenal was to the fans!



Just listen to the noise of 38,000 gooners singing One Tony Adams! I’ll never get over leaving our home! https://t.co/cmyYKP11EQ

Adams will forever be regarded as one of, if not the, greatest defenders to have played for Arsenal.

#4 Robert Pires

Robert Pires was one of Arsene Wenger's greatest ever transfers.

Robert Pires came to Arsenal in 2000 to replace Barcelona-bound Marc Overmars. The Frenchman took time to adapt to the English game, but soon became one of the key players for Arsenal during the 2000s.

The Frenchman was silky on the ball, with his dribbling ability and flair being a sight to behold. Pires also had great vision and finishing ability, which made him one of the most deadly wingers cutting in off the left flank.

He was also an integral part of Arsenal's Invincibles team. Pires was Arsenal's second-highest scorer across all competitions, with 19 goals during that season.

Goal @goal We don't talk about Robert Pires enough 🤤



We don't talk about Robert Pires enough 🤤



https://t.co/VP161pb1zz

Pires won two Premier League and two FA Cup titles during his Arsenal tenure. He was also awarded the FWA Footballer of the Year for the 2001-02 season, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for three straight years.

What's even more incredible is that he did all that despite being at Arsenal for only six years, after which he left the club for Villarreal.

