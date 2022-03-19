Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's time with Arsenal has been mixed, to say the least.

Arteta was appointed head coach of the club in December 2019. He had a relatively average first six months in charge, but followed it up by leading his side to an FA Cup victory in August 2020.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 20 vs. Burnley

◉ 24 vs. Brentford

◉ 26 vs. Wolves

◉ 21 vs. Leicester



The Gunners only had 20+ shots in one of their first 30 home games under Arteta. Arsenal have now had 20+ shots in each of their last four Premier League games at the Emirates:◉ 20 vs. Burnley◉ 24 vs. Brentford◉ 26 vs. Wolves◉ 21 vs. LeicesterThe Gunners only had 20+ shots in one of their first 30 home games under Arteta. Arsenal have now had 20+ shots in each of their last four Premier League games at the Emirates: ◉ 20 vs. Burnley ◉ 24 vs. Brentford◉ 26 vs. Wolves◉ 21 vs. Leicester The Gunners only had 20+ shots in one of their first 30 home games under Arteta. 👀 https://t.co/pxhhWrwjT9

Many didn't expect Arteta to win his first trophy this quickly, but the lull in form came shortly thereafter. Arsenal found themselves struggling to compete in England and completed the season without qualifying for European football for the first time in several years.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Number of times Arsenal have had 20+ shots in PL under Arteta

in first 74 games

in last 10 games Number of times Arsenal have had 20+ shots in PL under Artetain first 74 gamesin last 10 games 📊 Number of times Arsenal have had 20+ shots in PL under Arteta6️⃣ in first 74 games6️⃣ in last 10 games https://t.co/8j3dpC4weJ

Arteta has since used the transfer window to great effect and has strengthened his squad immensely. Arsenal now look like a side with intent and ambition and have been excellent ever since the turn of the year.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Arsenal's biggest ever transfer window outlay - around £145m.



- Ramsdale (£24m)

- Lokonga (£15m)

- White (£50m)

- Odegaard (£30m)

- Tavares (£8m)

- Tomiyasu (£16m)



Impossible to really rate it now. It could be two years until we know if most of them are decent signings or not. Arsenal's biggest ever transfer window outlay - around £145m.- Ramsdale (£24m)- Lokonga (£15m)- White (£50m)- Odegaard (£30m)- Tavares (£8m)- Tomiyasu (£16m)Impossible to really rate it now. It could be two years until we know if most of them are decent signings or not. https://t.co/QRSnke9kZw

Let's take a look at the five best Arsenal players under Mikel Arteta.

#5. Ben White

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

Benjamin White has been sensational ever since he signed for Arsenal.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man was signed for a reported £50 million last year. His transfer fee initially raised several eyebrows but White has since gone on to justify his price tag and then some.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice



Analysis of the versatile Ben White and how he’s improved “He is effective at preventing passes into the feet of opponents, when he correctly times stepping ahead to intercept the ball, and at assertively defending one-on-one.”Analysis of the versatile Ben White and how he’s improved #Arsenal this season... “He is effective at preventing passes into the feet of opponents, when he correctly times stepping ahead to intercept the ball, and at assertively defending one-on-one.”Analysis of the versatile Ben White and how he’s improved #Arsenal this season... 🔴4️⃣

White is known for his ball-playing abilities as a centre-back and has thrived in the club's backline alongside defensive partner Gabriel. He has made 23 league appearances so far, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

Sam @afcnine



- 23 starts 🤝

- 12 clean sheets

- 16 wins



What a signing, worth every penny. Ben White in the PL this season:- 23 starts 🤝- 12 clean sheets- 16 winsWhat a signing, worth every penny. Ben White in the PL this season:- 23 starts 🤝- 12 clean sheets ❌- 16 wins ✅What a signing, worth every penny.

Still only 24, White will be hoping to improve even further and develop into one of the best defenders in the Premier League. His calm displays under Mikel Arteta have been extremely encouraging for Arsenal fans to see.

#4. Martin Odegaard

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Martin Odegaard has improved leaps and bounds under the mentorship of Mikel Arteta.

90min @90min_Football Martin Odegaard has become such a vital part of this Arsenal side! Martin Odegaard has become such a vital part of this Arsenal side! 🔥 https://t.co/5gJ3263og0

The Norwegian midfielder had previously spent half of last season on loan with the Gunners and was impressive throughout. Though it initially seemed that Odegaard would not sign a permanent deal, things eventually worked out for the Gunners, who signed him for a reported €35 million.

Standard Sport @standardsport



On this evidence, they got that decision spot on.



✍️



standard.co.uk/sport/football… In the summer, Arsenal were tracking both James Maddison and Odegaard.On this evidence, they got that decision spot on.✍️ @sr_collings at the Emirates In the summer, Arsenal were tracking both James Maddison and Odegaard. On this evidence, they got that decision spot on.✍️ @sr_collings at the Emiratesstandard.co.uk/sport/football…

Odegaard has evolved into one of the most key members of the north London outfit. He displays immense maturity on the ball and possesses excellent creative abilities from his slot in midfield.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Man of the Match,

68 touches

45/56 passes completed

27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player

6/12 duels won

6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season Man of the Match, @Arsenal ’s Martin Odegaard68 touches45/56 passes completed27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player6/12 duels won6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season ⭐️ Man of the Match, @Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard68 touches45/56 passes completed27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player6/12 duels won6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season https://t.co/xOLlDGoy3V

He has been described as the glue between defense and attack in the side and continues to perform at an extremely high level.

#3. Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Emile Smith-Rowe has looked like a transformed player under Mikel Arteta.

Smith-Rowe made his debut for the Gunners in 2020. Undoubtedly a talented player, his biggest criticism was his lack of goals from midfield. He has since added goals to his game and is now the club's top scorer in the Premier League.

Squawka @Squawka



Emile Smith Rowe

Martin Ødegaard

Gabriel Magalhães

Gabriel Martinelli

Bukayo Saka



Young Guns. 16 of Arsenal's 23 Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 23-and-under:Emile Smith RoweMartin ØdegaardGabriel MagalhãesGabriel MartinelliBukayo SakaYoung Guns. 16 of Arsenal's 23 Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 23-and-under:⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Martin Ødegaard⚽️⚽️ Gabriel Magalhães⚽️⚽️ Gabriel Martinelli⚽️⚽️ Bukayo SakaYoung Guns. https://t.co/JZqWUKY3kC

Squawka @Squawka



No Arsenal player has created more in a Premier League game this season. Emile Smith Rowe created more chances (4) than any other player during his time on the pitch, as many as the entire Newcastle team combined.No Arsenal player has created more in a Premier League game this season. Emile Smith Rowe created more chances (4) than any other player during his time on the pitch, as many as the entire Newcastle team combined.No Arsenal player has created more in a Premier League game this season. 👏 https://t.co/RN9ABsCBph

Smith-Rowe has flourished in his attacking midfield role and is a bonafide threat in attacking situations. He has scored nine Premier League goals this season and finds himself in elite company alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kevin de Bruyne.

Premier League @premierleague



The only player to score more in a single campaign in the competition for



#ARSBRE Emile Smith Rowe netted his ninth #PL goal this seasonThe only player to score more in a single campaign in the competition for @Arsenal when aged 21 or younger was Nicolas Anelka in 1998/99 (17) Emile Smith Rowe netted his ninth #PL goal this season 🙌The only player to score more in a single campaign in the competition for @Arsenal when aged 21 or younger was Nicolas Anelka in 1998/99 (17)#ARSBRE https://t.co/MhYxueyFum

No midfielder has scored more goals than Smith-Rowe in the Premier League, a feat that is all the more impressive considering that he has come off the bench on several occasions. His performances have rewarded him with call-ups to the English national team.

#2. Aaron Ramsdale

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale is considered by many to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

SPORF @Sporf It’s fair to say



11 Clean sheets

🧤 60 Saves

🏔 18 High claims

🧹 9 Sweeper clearances



He's been 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 for It’s fair to say @AaronRamsdale98 has answered his critics…11 Clean sheets🧤 60 Saves🏔 18 High claims🧹 9 Sweeper clearancesHe's been 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 for @Arsenal so far this season! 🔥 It’s fair to say @AaronRamsdale98 has answered his critics…❌ 11 Clean sheets🧤 60 Saves🏔 18 High claims🧹 9 Sweeper clearances👏 He's been 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 for @Arsenal so far this season! https://t.co/uYBRko7Pxc

His signing from Sheffield United was initially criticized by many, as Ramsdale faced the unfortunate feeling of being relegated on two different occasions. Costing a reported £30 million, Ramsdale has more than justified his price tag with his outstanding performances this season.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport



"Ben White is the worst signing of the summer, £50 MIL?!"



10 clean sheets in 18 games

18 conceded in 18 games

Hold out at Anfield with 10 men



@AaronRamsdale98.



#AFC "£35m for a guy relegated twice.""Ben White is the worst signing of the summer, £50 MIL?!"10 clean sheets in 18 games18 conceded in 18 gamesHold out at Anfield with 10 men @ben6white . Arsenal NEED them "£35m for a guy relegated twice.""Ben White is the worst signing of the summer, £50 MIL?!"⛔️ 10 clean sheets in 18 games💪 18 conceded in 18 games🙌 Hold out at Anfield with 10 men@AaronRamsdale98. @ben6white. Arsenal NEED them 🔴#AFC https://t.co/2kn6CdHDL3

Ramsdale has looked like a player reborn under Mikel Arteta. He has made several match-winning saves and displayed excellent ball-playing abilities, something that is now expected of any player in Mikel Arteta's side.

William Hill @WilliamHill



It's called the Aaron Ramsdale Effect Arsenal have now kept as many Premier League clean sheets after 26 games this season (12) as they managed during the entire 2020/21 campaign.It's called the Aaron Ramsdale Effect Arsenal have now kept as many Premier League clean sheets after 26 games this season (12) as they managed during the entire 2020/21 campaign.It's called the Aaron Ramsdale Effect™️ https://t.co/ZEyOA093Vz

Art de Roché @ArtdeRoche



A lot of focus on his distribution this season, but when it comes to goalkeeping he still stands as one of the best in the league



Here’s a deeper look into how he’s helped transform Arsenal with

theathletic.com/3182771/2022/0… Let’s talk about Aaron Ramsdale, baybeeA lot of focus on his distribution this season, but when it comes to goalkeeping he still stands as one of the best in the leagueHere’s a deeper look into how he’s helped transform Arsenal with @MarkCarey93 Let’s talk about Aaron Ramsdale, baybeeA lot of focus on his distribution this season, but when it comes to goalkeeping he still stands as one of the best in the leagueHere’s a deeper look into how he’s helped transform Arsenal with @MarkCarey93 theathletic.com/3182771/2022/0…

Ramsdale has kept 12 clean sheets this season, and only Alisson Becker and Ederson have managed more than the Englishman.

#1. Bukayo Saka

Watford v Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of the most talented youngsters in Europe right now.

Saka made his debut in January 2019, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League. He has played in several positions over the last two years, including at left-back and on both wings in attack.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka (44)

Martin Ødegaard (43)



Young ballers. twitter.com/StatmanDave/st… Statman Dave @StatmanDave Martin Ødegaard has played 105 passes into the opposition’s area this season, more than any Arsenal player.



Showing real quality in recent months. Martin Ødegaard has played 105 passes into the opposition’s area this season, more than any Arsenal player.Showing real quality in recent months. 🇳🇴 Martin Ødegaard has played 105 passes into the opposition’s area this season, more than any Arsenal player. Showing real quality in recent months. 👏 https://t.co/npSWGhAvBp Most chances created for Arsenal in the Premier League this season:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka (44)Martin Ødegaard (43)Young ballers. Most chances created for Arsenal in the Premier League this season: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka (44) 🇳🇴 Martin Ødegaard (43) Young ballers. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/StatmanDave/st…

Saka has emerged as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Mikel Arteta. An extremely reliable player, Saka displays an immensely high work-rate and has added goals to his game this season.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Smith Rowe 🤝 Saka



Arsenal move into the top four for the first time this season. Smith Rowe 🤝 SakaArsenal move into the top four for the first time this season. https://t.co/JKw7FtwE2F

Lining up on the right-wing, Saka has already registered eight goals and five assists from 27 Premier League appearances this season. His performances over the last couple of years have earned him call-ups to the English national team as well.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Bukayo Saka has 13 goal contributions in the Premier League this season. The most of any player under the age of 21.



Emile Smith-Rowe is second with 11. Bukayo Saka has 13 goal contributions in the Premier League this season. The most of any player under the age of 21. Emile Smith-Rowe is second with 11. https://t.co/flxfKxe1ya

Saka is arguably the best player under Mikel Arteta's regime.

Edited by Diptanil Roy