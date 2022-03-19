Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's time with Arsenal has been mixed, to say the least.
Arteta was appointed head coach of the club in December 2019. He had a relatively average first six months in charge, but followed it up by leading his side to an FA Cup victory in August 2020.
Many didn't expect Arteta to win his first trophy this quickly, but the lull in form came shortly thereafter. Arsenal found themselves struggling to compete in England and completed the season without qualifying for European football for the first time in several years.
Arteta has since used the transfer window to great effect and has strengthened his squad immensely. Arsenal now look like a side with intent and ambition and have been excellent ever since the turn of the year.
Let's take a look at the five best Arsenal players under Mikel Arteta.
#5. Ben White
Benjamin White has been sensational ever since he signed for Arsenal.
The former Brighton and Hove Albion man was signed for a reported £50 million last year. His transfer fee initially raised several eyebrows but White has since gone on to justify his price tag and then some.
White is known for his ball-playing abilities as a centre-back and has thrived in the club's backline alongside defensive partner Gabriel. He has made 23 league appearances so far, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.
Still only 24, White will be hoping to improve even further and develop into one of the best defenders in the Premier League. His calm displays under Mikel Arteta have been extremely encouraging for Arsenal fans to see.
#4. Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard has improved leaps and bounds under the mentorship of Mikel Arteta.
The Norwegian midfielder had previously spent half of last season on loan with the Gunners and was impressive throughout. Though it initially seemed that Odegaard would not sign a permanent deal, things eventually worked out for the Gunners, who signed him for a reported €35 million.
Odegaard has evolved into one of the most key members of the north London outfit. He displays immense maturity on the ball and possesses excellent creative abilities from his slot in midfield.
He has been described as the glue between defense and attack in the side and continues to perform at an extremely high level.
#3. Emile Smith-Rowe
Emile Smith-Rowe has looked like a transformed player under Mikel Arteta.
Smith-Rowe made his debut for the Gunners in 2020. Undoubtedly a talented player, his biggest criticism was his lack of goals from midfield. He has since added goals to his game and is now the club's top scorer in the Premier League.
Smith-Rowe has flourished in his attacking midfield role and is a bonafide threat in attacking situations. He has scored nine Premier League goals this season and finds himself in elite company alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kevin de Bruyne.
No midfielder has scored more goals than Smith-Rowe in the Premier League, a feat that is all the more impressive considering that he has come off the bench on several occasions. His performances have rewarded him with call-ups to the English national team.
#2. Aaron Ramsdale
Aaron Ramsdale is considered by many to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.
His signing from Sheffield United was initially criticized by many, as Ramsdale faced the unfortunate feeling of being relegated on two different occasions. Costing a reported £30 million, Ramsdale has more than justified his price tag with his outstanding performances this season.
Ramsdale has looked like a player reborn under Mikel Arteta. He has made several match-winning saves and displayed excellent ball-playing abilities, something that is now expected of any player in Mikel Arteta's side.
Ramsdale has kept 12 clean sheets this season, and only Alisson Becker and Ederson have managed more than the Englishman.
#1. Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka is one of the most talented youngsters in Europe right now.
Saka made his debut in January 2019, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League. He has played in several positions over the last two years, including at left-back and on both wings in attack.
Saka has emerged as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Mikel Arteta. An extremely reliable player, Saka displays an immensely high work-rate and has added goals to his game this season.
Lining up on the right-wing, Saka has already registered eight goals and five assists from 27 Premier League appearances this season. His performances over the last couple of years have earned him call-ups to the English national team as well.
Saka is arguably the best player under Mikel Arteta's regime.