Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players in the Premier League era

Arsenal are undeniably a Premier League giant, with a rich history of success that solidifies their position among the league's elite. The club's most successful era in the Premier League unfolded under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Arsenal were the team to beat in the Premier League. They went unbeaten in the league in 2003-2004, a feat that remains unmatched.

This period saw the emergence of several iconic players who became synonymous with Arsenal's style of play and contributed to the club's dominance.

Arsenal's legacy in the Premier League is defined by its ability to rope in and nurture some of the competition's finest talents. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Arsenal players in the Premier League era.

#5 Robert Pires

Arsenal v Lokomotiv Moscow

Securing the services of Robert Pires in itself was a difficult ordeal for Arsenal. They had to fight competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid to get the Frenchman to sign on the dotted line. However, the sense of accomplishment that came with roping him in dissipated soon as he struggled to settle down at the club.

However, Pires eventually hit his stride in the 2001-02 season where he won the FWA Player of the Year award after being a standout performer for Arsenal as they won the Premier League title. Pires also played an important role for the Invincibles a couple of years later.

He won two league titles and two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

#4 Tony Adams

Tony Adams of Arsenal

Tony Adams is an undisputed Arsenal legend of the Premier League era. His legacy is defined by his leadership and colossal presence at the heart of the Gunners' defence.

As the club's captain, he epitomized leadership, marshalling the backline with authority and determination. Adams played a pivotal role in multiple Premier League title-winning campaigns and he embodied the unyielding spirit that was characteristic of the Gunners during their best spell in the competition.

Adams endeared himself to generations of Arsenal supporters and secured his status as one of their finest players during the late 1980s and 90s. He won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one League Cup in the Premier League era.

#3 Patrick Vieira

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

The towering French midfielder Patrick Vieira epitomized Arsenal's indomitable spirit of the early 2000s. He brought an incredible amount of physicality, passing ability and leadership qualities that helped propel the Gunners to a lot of success around the turn of the millennium.

Vieira is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the Premier League. His aggressive box-to-box style of play and an intimidating attitude made him a fan-favourite at Highbury. Vieira excelled as Arsenal's captain between 2002 and 2005 and wore the armband for the 'Invincibles'.

The Frenchman won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

#2 Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)

Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp was a wizard with the ball at his feet. The Premier League has rarely witnessed proficient technicians who also possess such an exceptional football intellect. His understanding of the game coupled with his marvellous technique led to awe-inspiring moments on the football pitch.

Bergkamp's vision and passing ability was top-notch and with him in the side, Arsenal had little difficulty upending even the most stoic of defences. The Dutchman boasted extraordinary close control and dribbling skills which endeared him to fans and made him a master of the art of playmaking.

He won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners.

#1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

Forget the Premier League era, Thierry Henry is one of the greatest strikers of all time. Blessed with unmatched technical qualities and an unparalleled understanding of the game, Henry wreaked havoc in the Premier League during his time with Arsenal between 1999 and 2007.

The legendary Frenchman is arguably the greatest player in Arsenal's history. Most Premier League fans are united in their opinion that Henry deserved to win the Ballon d'Or in 2003 but he only finished second in the race for football's most prestigious individual honour.

Henry's prolific goalscoring ability was critical in making Arsenal a dominant force in the Premier League in the early 2000s. He won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his Arsenal stint.