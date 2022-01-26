Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players right now based on ratings

Arsenal have been away from the Champions League for a long time now, last qualifying for the competition in 2017. The 2021-22 season might be the season that brings the Gunners back into the competition after finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

The London club are currently two points away from fourth place with two games in hand. That being said, the competition for a place in the Champions League is fierce in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have struggled with consistency

Arsenal's biggest problem in the past few years has been their inconsistency on the pitch. They have unexpectedly won and lost games, eventually resulting in a poor finish in the Premier League.

However, they look in good form this season. But they face strong competition from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for a place in the top four this season.

Their decent performance this campaign is courtesy of some fine individual performances. Let's take a look at those players who have done well for the Gunners this season.

(Only players with a minimum 10 appearances have been considered for this list.)

Note: All stats are as per WhoScored

#5 Aaron Ramsdale (6.94)

Aaron Ramsdale has been a great signing for the Gunners this season

Many questioned Arsenal's signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United at the start of the season but time has proved the club right. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has done quite well ever since joining the Gunners.

With his athleticism and acrobatic saves, Ramsdale has come to the club's rescue more often than not this season. Having kept 10 clean sheets already, he has the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Bob Wilson on Ramsdale: "I’m sort of in awe of him. Although I was admiring the way he has dealt with the Bournemouth & the Sheffield United situations, I could never have predicted that he would hit the ground running the way he has" #Arsenal Bob Wilson on Ramsdale: "I’m sort of in awe of him. Although I was admiring the way he has dealt with the Bournemouth & the Sheffield United situations, I could never have predicted that he would hit the ground running the way he has" #Arsenal https://t.co/NyA7M04PKF

Out of the 68 saves he has attempted, Ramsdale has managed to successfully complete 51 with a success ratio of 80.9%. The Englishman's performance between the sticks has been of utmost help to Mikel Arteta and the same will be needed for the remainder of the season.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli (6.95)

Gabriel Martinelli can become a big player for Arsenal in the coming years

The young Brazilian is a dynamic forward with plenty of skill at his disposal. Gabriel Martinelli can play almost anywhere in the attacking area on the pitch.

Injuries have kept the youngster off the pitch for the past two seasons but it looks like this season might be different this time around. Martinelli has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring four times and registering two assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“Without injuries, major injuries, Martinelli will have a proper career”, Klopp added. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp mentioning again Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli today: “Little Martinelli, we will talk about this player in the future – I can promise”.“Without injuries, major injuries, Martinelli will have a proper career”, Klopp added. #AFC Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp mentioning again Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli today: “Little Martinelli, we will talk about this player in the future – I can promise”. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC“Without injuries, major injuries, Martinelli will have a proper career”, Klopp added. #AFC https://t.co/QFPJXZ31dX

With a goal contribution after every 145 minutes, the Brazilian attacker is only getting better and more effective for the Gunners. Martinelli's goal-scoring abilities will have come to good use if Arsenal are to qualify for the Champions League next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh