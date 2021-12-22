Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players so far this season (2021-22)

Arsenal’s rebuild under Mikel Arteta seems to finally be going according to plan. The former Arsenal skipper has turned a stale and stagnating side into one filled with youth, intent and hunger this season.

The Arsenal project is still not without its issues, however. Mikel Arteta’s side have very few options outside the first team—an issue that could come back to bite the North London side later in the season.

For now, however, Arsenal are up to the dizzying heights of fourth place and are eight points clear of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. It's worth noting that Spurs have three games in hand, which would see them overtake Arsenal if they manage to secure all nine points.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - In Gabriel Martinelli (20), Bukayo Saka (20) and Emile Smith Rowe (21), Arsenal have had three different players aged 21 or younger score for them in a single Premier League game for the very first time (excl. own goals). Talents. 3 - In Gabriel Martinelli (20), Bukayo Saka (20) and Emile Smith Rowe (21), Arsenal have had three different players aged 21 or younger score for them in a single Premier League game for the very first time (excl. own goals). Talents. https://t.co/PhXER40uTT

The rebuild at Arsenal has had its fair share of heroes and villains. Members of the old guard, like former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno, have seen themselves take up secondary roles in the team. Young stars have popped up and snatched their opportunities at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal can take comfort in the performances of several of their players, some of whom are just breaking into the first team. Here are five Arsenal players who have stood out from the pack so far this season:

#5 Martin Ødegaard

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

The 23-year-old Norwegian may have been a former Real Madrid star, but breaking into Los Blancos' first team proved to be a rather difficult task. At Arsenal, however, Martin Ødegaard has found many opportunities in Arteta's side.

This season has seen the star pick up four goals in 16 Premier League appearances, only five goals away from his personal all-time record of nine goals a season.

Since losing to Liverpool 4-0 back in November, Ødegaard has directly contributed to four goals for his side. The versatile attacker might be struggling to contribute defensively, but Mikel Arteta will have no issues with Odegaard's style of play if he keeps improving.

#4 Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League

The former Bologna star joined up with the Gunners in the summer transfer window and has become an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta's squad. Considering Tomiyasu's consistency, Arsenal arguably landed him for a steal after a deal worth less than €20 million. Tomiyasu has made 15 appearances for Arsenal, providing solidity at the back and a reliable outlet on the right flank.

Although he plays as a right-back, the star is quite capable of playing in the middle of the defense. The 23-year old is hardly the most skilled full-back, but his average of 2.5 clearances per game, alongside a combined 1.8 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, have proven Tomiyasu's value.

