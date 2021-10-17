Ranking the 5 best Barcelona attackers of the 21st century

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in Europe's top five leagues, especially since the turn of the century.

The Blaugrana have won two continental trebles, 10 La Liga and four Champions League titles in the last two decades. Unsurprisingly, considering the success and pedigree of the club, many top players, especially attackers, have turned out for Barcelona over the years.

These players helped the Catalan giants become a force to be reckoned with, both in Spain and Europe. On that note, here's a look at the top five Barcelona attackers since the turn of the century:

Note: All player stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o had a prolific stint at Barcelona.

Samuel Eto'o was a key player in a rampant Barcelona team in the late 2000s. The former Cameroon international played almost 200 games for the club, scoring 130 goals.

During his five-season stay at the Camp Nou, the prolific centre-forward played a huge role in the Blaugrana winning three La Liga and two Champions League titles.

He won the continental treble in his last season with Barcelona in 2008-09, scoring in the Champions League final against Manchester United.

Eto'o would go on to repeat his treble-winning exploits at Inter Milan, making him the only player to do so for two different clubs in consecutive seasons.

#4 Neymar

Neymar had a hugely successful stint with Barcelona.

Neymar enjoyed a hugely successful four-season stint with Barcelona in the 2010s. He teamed up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (more on them later) to form one of the most devastating attacking triumvirates in the game's history.

The Brazilian winger scored and set up goals galore for his teammates, especially Messi and Suarez. Neymar tallied a rich haul of 105 goals and 76 assists for the Blaugrana, winning two La Liga titles and a continental treble.

The PSG attacker tallied at least 30 goal contributions in each of his four seasons at Barcelona. In his most prolific campaign with Barcelona, Neymar netted 31 times and provided 23 assists in 2015-16.

